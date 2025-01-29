Who Are Liverpool Playing in the Champions League Knockout Stage 2025?
With a spot in the Champions League knockout stage secured, Liverpool now know their potential opponents for the round of 16.
With a perfect Champions League record heading into the final matchday of the league phase, Liverpool already secured their place in the round of 16. Arne Slot even opted to leave the Reds' most important players out of his squad for Liverpool's match against PSV Eindhoven.
Even though Liverpool suffered a 3–2 defeat to PSV, they still secured the top seed for the Champions League knockout stage. As the rest of the league phase standings took shape, the Premier League leaders got a better idea of what club they will face in March.
Liverpool are guaranteed to face one of the teams that finished in 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th in the league phase standings. Therefore, the Reds will face either Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest in the Champions League knockout stage.
Although Slot's men now have a better idea of their future opponents, they will not learn exactly which team they face in the knockout stage until the round of 16 draw on Feb. 21. After the draw, the full Champions League bracket will be confirmed.
Until then, Liverpool get the luxury of sitting back and watching the knockout phase playoffs unfold. As a seeded team, they also get the advantage of playing the second leg of the round of 16 at Anfield.