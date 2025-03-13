Who Are Manchester United Playing in the Europa League Quarterfinals?
Manchester United punched their tickets to the Europa League quarterfinals, where they are set to clash with a Ligue 1 club.
Despite Manchester United's poor Premier League form, the Red Devils continue to impress in the Europa League. In fact, Ruben Amorim's men are the only unbeaten team left in the competition.
A hat trick from Bruno Fernandes and an insurance goal from Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford lifted the Red Devils past Real Sociedad in the round of 16. United eliminated the Spanish team 5–2 on aggregate, keeping their quest for silverware very much alive this season.
Check out the next team standing in United's way on the road to Bilbao.
Manchester United are playing Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals. The French club defeated FCSB 7–1 on aggregate and now are set to face the Red Devils in the next round of the competition.
The two clubs have not played a competitive match against one another since 2008. United and Lyon clashed in the Champions League round of 16, where the Red Devils eliminated the Ligue 1 side 2–1 on aggregate. United went on to win the Champions League that year.
Amorim's men will hope for a similar result come the quarterfinals next month. The first leg kicks off on Apr. 10 while the deciding leg unfolds on Apr. 17.