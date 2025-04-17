Who Are Tottenham Hotspur Playing in the Europa League Semifinals?
A penalty from Dominic Solanke was enough to send Tottenham Hotspur through to the Europa League semifinals.
Tottenham Hotspur have had a season to forget in the Premier League, but they are very much still alive in the Europa League. Spurs finished fourth in the league phase, eliminated AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 and then got past Frankfurt in the quarterfinals.
Ange Postecoglou's men could only manage a 1–1 draw in the first leg against Frankfurt at home, but they secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory at Deutsche Bank Park. Solanke broke his 11-game goal drought with a successful penalty on the brink of halftime to keep Tottenham's silverware hopes alive.
Now, Spurs must turn their attention to their upcoming opponent in the competition.
Tottenham are playing Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League semifinals. The Norwegian club survived a penalty shootout against Lazio in the quarterfinals to advance to the penultimate round of the competition.
The upcoming match will be the first time in history the two clubs play one another. Tottenham will hope they can keep up their European form and get past Bodø/Glimt to reach the Europa League final.
Spurs will need Solanke and James Maddison to rediscover their goalscoring form to make those dreams become a reality, though. Tottenham have scored just seven goals in their last six matches across all competitions, and three of those came against relegation-bound Southampton.
Postecoglou needs more from his players in big moments if they want to finally win their first trophy in 17 years.
The first leg of the Europa League semifinals kicks off on Thursday, May 1.