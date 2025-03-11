Real Madrid Risk Historic Champions League Knockout Stage Failure vs. Atletico Madrid
Both Real Madrid's European title defense and their incredible Champions League record is under threat ahead of the club's clash with Atlético Madrid.
Real Madrid have their sights set on lifting a record-16th Champions League title come May 31, but their road to Munich could end much earlier than anyone anticipated. Los Blancos might have a one-goal advantage over Diego Simeone's men heading into the second leg of their round of 16 tie, but anything can happen at the Metropolitano.
Should Real Madrid leave their neighboring stadium without at least a draw, they will crash out of the Champions League for the first time ever at the hands of Atlético Madrid. Los Blancos have never been eliminated by their La Liga rivals in the Champions League before. In fact, Real Madrid have won six of the 10 matches between the two sides on Europe's grandest stage.
Atlético Madrid only bested Real Madrid two times in the Champions League, and one of the victories came in 1959. Both wins, though, were not enough to get Atlético Madrid past Real Madrid on aggregate.
Check out the full Champions League head-to-head record between the two clubs here.
History is on Real Madrid's side, but recent Madrid derby results across all competitions spell trouble for the defending Spanish and European champions. Before Real Madrid's 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 tie, Carlo Ancelotti's squad had not defeated their rivals in over a year.
In fact, the last time Real Madrid secured a win at the Metropolitano was in 2022. Most of the players in Ancelotti's current squad, including Kylian Mbappé, have never had to play in the hostile stadium with their Champions League futures on the line.
The good news for Real Madrid is Jude Bellingham is back available after sitting out of the first leg due to suspension. Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé are at their best with the England international playing as a No. 10, and all three players need to deliver in Wednesday's match to ensure Real Madrid make it to the quarterfinals.
If not, then Ancelotti's men will go down in the history books as the only Real Madrid team to get knocked out of the Champions League by Atlético Madrid.