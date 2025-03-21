Who Is Allen Obando: Inter Miami's Newest Striker Signing
Exciting Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando is coming to Inter Miami to give Lionel Messi a new partner in attack.
After an early exit in last year's MLS Cup playoffs, Inter Miami have their sights set on lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2025. The Herons also could take home four more trophies, including the Concacaf Champions Cup and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but they need more depth to make a run in all their competitions this season.
Enter Obando.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the 18-year-old striker joined the Atlético Madrid Group for a $4 million fee from Barcelona SC and then signed for Inter Miami on loan. Obando now has the rare opportunity to play among legends of the game, including Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.
Here's everything you need to know about Inter Miami's newest signing.
Allen Obando is an 18-year-old striker from Ecuador. The teenager is one of the most exciting prospects from the region along with Kendra Páez, who is headed to Chelsea next season.
Obando currently plays for Barcelona SC in LigaPro, the highest level of the Ecuadorian soccer league system. In his 23 appearances for the club, the striker recorded four goals and three assists despite logging inconsistent minutes.
One year ago, Obando made his debut for the senior national team at age 17. Former Ecuador head coach Félix Sánchez Bas gave Obando his first international cap on Mar. 21, 2024 in La Tri's 2–0 victory over Guatemala. The teenager went on feature just three days later against Italy.
Ecuador's new coach Sebastián Beccacece has yet to call-up Obando, though. The striker missed out on Copa América 2024 and the ensuing CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Still, Obana's natural finishing ability and creativity in the final third makes him Enner Valencia's most natural successor. Should he develop his game in Miami and continue to grow as a player, then the endearing prospect will surely break into Ecuador's current squad.
The teenager also gives Javier Mascherano another option to start up top amid Messi's continued injury woes. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed 15 games last season and has already sat out of three matches in the Herons' early 2025 campaign. Messi also withdrew from Argentina's squad for the March international break due to a minor muscle injury.
Obana brings depth and youth to Mascherano's otherwise aging attack. Although it is unknown when the 18-year-old will make his debut for the Herons, it goes without saying that he has everything to prove the first time he steps onto the pitch in a pink shirt.