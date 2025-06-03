Who Is Playing in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup?
The UEFA Super Cup has been a longstanding European tradition and the 2025 edition will be the competition’s 50th instalment.
The continental curtain-raiser pits the Champions League winners and Europa League victors against one another, offering the opportunity for more silverware. While considered by some as a glorified friendly, competitors are desperate for victory once the match gets underway.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
Who Will Play in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup?
It’s rare that the UEFA Super Cup doesn’t involve record Champions League winners Real Madrid—the winners of last year’s title—but the 2025 edition will see the Spanish giants dethroned.
After winning their first ever Champions League title in 2024–25, Paris Saint-Germain will make an appearance in the UEFA Super Cup as they aim to add to their overflowing trophy cabinet. The Ligue 1 behemoths won all four competitions they entered last season and can kick off the new campaign by clinching another continental title.
Their opponents for this year’s UEFA Super Cup will be Tottenham Hotspur, who were somewhat surprise winners of the Europa League. Despite a disastrous domestic performance, Spurs beat Manchester United in the final to end their 17-year trophy drought and secure a place in the 2025–26 Champions League.
It will be the first ever meeting between PSG and Tottenham in a competitive fixture.
Have PSG or Tottenham Won the UEFA Super Cup Before?
There will be a new UEFA Super Cup champion in 2025 given neither PSG nor Tottenham have won the competition previously. The latter have never even featured in the event but can make it two trophies in three months with victory over PSG.
The French side have made just one prior appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, although that came all the way back in 1996. Having won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, they faced Champions League winners Juventus over two legs, but were hammered 9–2 on aggregate.
When Is the 2025 UEFA Super Cup?
The UEFA Super Cup takes place before the beginning of each season and 2025 will be no different. The match between PSG and Spurs will be staged on Wednesday, August 13—several days before both teams begin their domestic campaigns.
The fixture will be played in Italy at the Stadio Friuli—the home of Serie A side Udinese—which boasts a capacity of a little over 25,000.