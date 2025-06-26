Who Will Wrexham Face On Boxing Day?
With the 2025–26 Championship fixture list having been revealed, clubs competing in England’s second tier can begin to plan their campaigns.
Wrexham are one of those who will be eagerly analysing and dissecting the calendar ahead of their first season in the second division since 1981–82. The Red Dragons have enjoyed three successive promotions but making that four and subsequently reaching the Premier League will be an immensely difficult challenge.
There are plenty of key dates worth looking out for following the official confirmation of the fixture list, including the festive Boxing Day game—one of English football’s most beloved traditions.
Here’s who Wrexham will be facing on December 26.
Wrexham’s 2025–26 Boxing Day Opponents
Wrexham supporters will be hoping that their players don’t indulge in the Christmas festivities too much given a high-profile clash with Sheffield United comes on Boxing Day. The battle will take place on home soil at the Racecourse Ground for the Red Dragons in their first league duel with the Blades since 1983.
United will prove an enormous challenge for Wrexham having finished third in the Championship last season and reached the play-off final. Late heartbreak at the hands of Sunderland mean they must try again for a return to the Premier League in 2025–26, this time under new manager Rubén Sellés.
The fixture will kick off at 15:00 GMT on Boxing Day, which is on a Friday this year.
Wrexham 2025–26 Key Dates
Wrexham open their campaign against challenging opposition, with a trip to Southampton first up for Phil Parkinson’s side on August 9. The Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, will be aiming to get off to a winning start under their new boss Will Still.
Wrexham’s first home match comes the following weekend when West Bromwich Albion make the journey to the Racecourse Ground. The two sides have only clashed twice before and never in the league.
Shortly after facing Sheffield United on Boxing Day, Wrexham will travel to Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day in their first fixture of 2026. They close out the campaign at home to Middlesbrough on May 2—unless they qualify for the play-offs, of course.