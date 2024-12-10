Why Alexis Mac Allister Isn't Playing vs. Girona in the Champions League
When Liverpool takes on Girona in the Champions League, Arne Slot's side will be without Alexis Mac Allister.
Liverpool has enjoyed a strong run of form in the Champions League under Slot. The Premier League leaders sit atop the league phase standings with 15 points from five matches. Despite losing Alisson to a hamstring injury, Liverpool has only conceded one goal in the entire competition. The Reds can continue its perfect Champions League campaign with a win over Girona, but they will have to do so without Mac Allister.
The Argentine is serving a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation in the Champions League. Mac Allister picked up a yellow card in Liverpool's 2–0 victory over Real Madrid, his third booking in five appearances in the competition. Therefore, the midfielder will only be able to watch his team face Girona.
Not only is Slot unable to call upon his favorite partner for Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield, but he also loses a goalscoring threat. Mac Allister might have zero goals in the Premier League this season, but he already has found the back of the net twice in the Champions League. The 25-year-old scored the winners against Bologna and Real Madrid.
Slot does have a trusted player to start in place of the Argentine, though. Curtis Jones has experience playing alongside Gravenberch and comes into the Champions League clash with two goals and two assists across all competitions despite inconsistent minutes. The 23-year-old also scored a sensational backheel in his England debut last month.
Even without Mac Allister, Liverpool should comfortably take care of business against Girona. The Spanish side sits ninth in the La Liga standings and is coming off a 0–3 defeat to Real Madrid at home.
Securing three points against Girona will all-but guarantee Liverpool a spot in the top eight of the Champions League standings and therefore an automatic place in the round of 16.