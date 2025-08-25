Why Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister Aren’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Newcastle
Liverpool and Newcastle United face off Monday night in a highly anticipated clash to drop the curtain on Gameweek 2 of the 2025–26 Premier League season.
Unfortunately for Liverpool, they’ll have to walk into what’s sure to be a hostile environment at St. James’ Park—given the recent transfer sagas between both clubs—without two key starters: Alexis Mac Allister and Jeremie Frimpong.
Frimpong’s absence was confirmed last week when Arne Slot revealed the Dutch right back will be sidelined until after the September international break with a hamstring injury. Frimpong made his official Liverpool debut in the Reds’ win vs. Bournemouth, but he had to be substituted with an injury and now he’s set to miss at least two games.
But when Liverpool revealed their starting XI for the match against Newcastle, the most glaring name missing from the lineup—and the squad entirely—was Mac Allister’s.
Speculation immediately began regarding the Argentine‘s absence. He wasn’t spotted in training yesterday ahead of the clash and didn’t make the trip to Tyneside. Though no official reason has been given yet to explain his absence, rumours indicate he’s missing the game because his partner is about to give birth.
Ryan Gravenberch will make his season debut after missing out on Liverpool’s clash vs. Bournemouth through suspension. Two weeks ago, the Dutchman missed the Community Shield because his partner also gave birth. Now, the Dutchman is poised to replace Mac Allister in Arne Slot’s midfield.
Replacing Frimpong however, is more difficult. Natural backup Conor Bradley has just returned from injury and he’s likely not ready to start. There’s no natural right back in Liverpool’s lineup vs. Newcastle, but all signs point to Curtis Jones or perhaps Dominik Szoboszlai having to put in a shift on the right side of Liverpool’s defense.
This is a developing story.