Why Are There no EPL Games This Weekend? March 22-23
The Premier League continues to be one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world, but fans wanting more action will have to wait this weekend.
Liverpool closes in on a Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season taking over for Jurgen Klopp while Arsenal hold on to any semblance of hope. While the title race might be a formality for some fans at this point in the season given the points gap, the top four race for a Champions League spot remains competitive. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are all fighting for a European spot.
England's top flight league is on break this weekend to account for international play. Players from teams across the league are with their national teams competing in competitions such as the UEFA and Concacaf Nations Leagues and World Cup qualifiers. As such, there are no Premier League games this weekend.
Fans might think, "Oh, ok we'll just wait until next weekend." Nope, to extend the time off, there are no Premier League games the weekend after, Mar. 29-30, because of the FA Cup. Premier League teams do not play games during FA Cup weekends to keep interest on England's prestigious cup competition.
When is the Next Premier League Game?
The Premier League will return on Tuesday, Apr. 1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers taking on West Ham United and Arsenal hosting Fulham. Manchester United travels to Nottingham Forest to close out Tuesday's action before another slate of games on Wednesday and a London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.
After the midweek action, Premier League teams will be back in weekend action on Apr. 5-6.