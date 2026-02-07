Why Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard Aren’t Playing for Arsenal vs. Sunderland

Arsenal continue their march towards the Premier League title with a surprisingly challenging test on Saturday afternoon.

Before a ball was kicked this season, a home tie with Sunderland appeared one of the most favourable of the campaign, but the ascent of the Black Cats has been truly brilliant. The 2–2 draw at the Stadium of Light in the reverse fixture is just one example of how the Wearsiders have exceeded expectations this season, currently perched in eighth place and closer to Arsenal in first than Wolverhampton Wanderers in last.

With Manchester City and Aston Villa on their tail, Arsenal can’t afford even a hint of complacency for what will be a challenging fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta needs a commanding performance from his players.

However, the Spanish coach will almost certainly be without two key performers on Saturday: Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard. The creativity they provide will be difficult to replace against a resilient Sunderland side.

Here’s the latest injury news on the Arsenal pair.

Why Won’t Saka, Ødegaard Face Sunderland?

Injuries will limit Mikel Arteta’s creative options on Saturday. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Both Saka and Ødegaard have missed recent matches for Arsenal. The former injured his hip in the warm-up to the 4–0 win against Leeds United last weekend, subsequently sitting out the midweek victory over Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Ødegaard appeared from the bench last Saturday in the win at Elland Road but was a surprise omission on Tuesday against Chelsea. The Arsenal captain was struggling with a small muscle issue and was unable to make the semi-final.

Arteta has issued positive updates on the pair during his pre-match press conference prior to Sunderland’s visit but has hinted that they will be absent for the game.

“His hip is getting much better. Hopefully very soon he will be with us; very soon,” Arteta revealed regarding Saka, who is yet to return to training for the Gunners.

“Martin again is getting better, it will be a matter of days we believe,” Arteta added, refusing to commit to an exact timeframe. With the Norwegian also yet to to make his return to training, he appears unlikely to feature against the Black Cats.

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday for a rare round of midweek league fixtures. The Gunners will hope to have Saka and Ødegaard back for the trip to Brentford.

Arsenal Latest Injury News

Jurriën Timber missed training on Thursday. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta also issued an update on Jurriën Timber during his pre-match press conference, insisting the Dutchman is ready to face Sunderland. Having started against Chelsea midweek, the right back was then absent from a training session on Thursday, sparking fears over his availability.

Mikel Merino is certain to be absent, however, with the Spaniard recently undergoing surgery on his foot. Arteta confirmed that the midfielder will be sidelined for four months with a “very rare injury” sustained against Manchester United.

Max Dowman is edging closer to a return but is still missing with an ankle issue.

