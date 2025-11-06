Why Christian Eriksen Snubbed Wrexham After Man Utd Exit
Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson revealed Christian Eriksen was hesitant to join the Red Dragons because he did not want “his story” featured in the club’s docuseries.
Eriksen, who was available as a free agent this summer after closing the chapter on his three-year stint with Manchester United, drew interest from Wrexham ahead of the 2025–26 season. The Welsh outfit was intent on bolstering its squad with Premier League talent in preparation for its return to the EFL Championship.
Yet when Wrexham made contact with Eriksen’s agent about a possible transfer, it was the club’s Emmy-award winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, that immediately became the subject of conversation.
“I reached out to the agent and what was really interesting in the first call is the reaction was, ‘We don’t want his story to be in a documentary, because we’ve had plenty of opportunities for a documentary for his story,’” Williamson told the That Wrexham Podcast.
Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020. The midfielder received treatment on the pitch that ultimately saved his life. Just one year later, he joined Man Utd.
“He thought we were calling not because of his footballing capabilities, but because we wanted a documentary story,” Williamson said.
Welcome to Wrexham has followed the meteoric rise of the oldest club in Wales ever since Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased the team back in 2020. The series has captivated fans across the globe amid the Red Dragons’ journey from the National League to the Championship in the last five years.
“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t even think about that’. Obviously, I’m aware of it, but that wasn’t the reason we were calling,” Williamson continued.
“We were calling because he could potentially be an interesting footballer. We’re looking for players that could play for us in the Championship. Difference makers that could help us be competitive on the pitch.
“After I explained what our actual objectives were, trying to build a competitive squad and that I wasn’t even thinking about it from a documentary perspective, we had a great conversation.”
Eriksen, though, decided he wanted to play for a “first-tier club,” according to Williamson, and ultimately made the move to Germany to join Wolfsburg.
Eriksen Snub Still Helped Wrexham Sign Stars This Summer
Williamson revealed the links between Wrexham and the former Man Utd man helped the Red Dragons entice other players to make the move to Wales, especially when Eriksen’s representative, Martin Schoots, confirmed the club’s approach in July.
“I wasn’t expecting [Eriksen’s] agent to come out and say what he said because I typically expect those conversations to be confidential,” Williamson said.
“But what it did was it sent a signal around the players’ market, if you will. That we were serious about being competitive.
“I think that was important because a lot of people were just saying, ‘OK, what’s Wrexham doing? You know, they’ve been a little bit quiet at the start of the market, but now they want to be competitive.’
“It opened up doors and conversations to bring in players like Kieffer [Moore], Josh [Windass], [Liberato] Cacace, Lewis O’Brien, Conor Coady,” the executive said.
Wrexham spent near £28 million ($40 million) during the summer, smashing their transfer record on three separate occasions. Still, the Red Dragons have gotten off to a slow start in the Championship, winning just four of their opening 14 matches in England’s second tier.