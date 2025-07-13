Liverpool Reveal Temporary Shirt Numbers for Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool confirmed that the club’s new signings have been assigned temporary shirt numbers for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Preston North End before their official digits are confirmed later this summer.
The Reds have been too busy in the transfer market for the kit department to keep up. Unlike other clubs who announce a new signing’s squad number upon their arrival, Liverpool have kept their powder dry in this regard.
The club’s hand could have been forced by their weekend trip to Deepdale—which may very well serve as the first opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and their fellow recruits—but a temporary measure has been implemented.
Temporary Shirt Numbers for Liverpool’s Summer Signings
Player
Number
Giorgi Mamardashvili
55
Freddie Woodman
56
Milos Kerkez
57
Florian Wirtz
58
Jeremie Frimpong
59
Armin Pecsi
60
Rather than settle on new digits for the fresh additions before the transfer window has closed, Liverpool have dolled out six temporary numbers. The three new goalkeepers Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi will wear 55, 56 and 60 respectively. Kerkez has earned himself 57, Wirtz was given 58 and Frimpong landed 59.
It is highly unlikely that any player will retain these numbers once the 2025–26 season officially begins.
Aside from Diogo Jota’s retired No. 20, there could be several squad number switches over the coming weeks. The uncertain future of various Liverpool players also casts doubt over their shirt number. Should Luis Díaz finally end his long-running transfer saga with a summer exit, there is every chance that Wirtz would be handed his No. 7.
Numbers six, 12, 13, 15, 16, 23, 24, 28 and 29 are all currently available.
While doubts persist over Wirtz and Kerkez’s final digits, Frimpong is widely expected to retain the No. 30 shirt which he has worn for the past five seasons at Bayer Leverkusen. For Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures, however, he will stick with 59.