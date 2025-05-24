Why Is Jude Bellingham Not Playing for Real Madrid on La Liga Final Day?
Saturday is set to be a rare occasion for Real Madrid as they conclude a season without La Liga, the Champions League or Copa del Rey in their back pocket.
While silverware was earned via the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, 2024–25 was ultimately a disappointment for last season’s double winners.
Thus, their final-day outing against Real Sociedad won’t be one of celebration, but one for bidding farewell.
Long-time Madridista Lucas Vázquez is finally moving on, but his departure is set to be overshadowed by the recent news of Luka Modrić's imminent future plans. The Madrid icon announced in the week that Saturday’s bout with Sociedad will be his last in La Liga for the club, with Carlo Ancelotti also taking charge of his final game for Los Blancos.
There’s a sense of Madrid moving into a new era, and one man who may come to represent both sides of old and new is Jude Bellingham. Nurtured by Ancelotti and inspired by Modrić, the English superstar owes plenty to the departing pair. However, he is not available for selection this weekend.
Here‘s why.
Why Jude Bellingham Is Missing Final Day of La Liga Season
Bellingham is suspended for Real Madrid’s final game of the season on Saturday after he picked up his fifth booking in La Liga last weekend at Sevilla. As a result, the Englishman will serve a one-game ban.
Madrid appealed the decision hoping for an overturn, but the ban was instead upheld by the Spanish Football Federation on Thursday.
Unlike the Premier League, which resets the threshold for a suspension halfway through the season, there is no cut-off point in La Liga. Should a player receive five yellow cards throughout the campaign, they will earn a one-match suspension.
Bellingham previously served a two-game La Liga ban for swearing at referee José Luis Munuera Montero during Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna back in February. The midfielder described the incident as a "misinterpretation" after receiving his marching orders.
When Will Jude Bellingham Next Play for Real Madrid?
While Bellingham will miss Madrid’s final La Liga outing of 2024–25, his season isn’t over yet as a result of the expanded Club World Cup.
The first iteration of the new 32-team tournament gets underway next month, and Bellingham will be available for their opening group game against Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal on June 18. Madrid, likely to be led by Xabi Alonso, also face Pachuca and RB Salzburg in a bid to reach the knockout stages.
Before that, Bellingham is set to feature for England after being included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for their summer fixtures against Andorra and Senegal on June 7 and 10 respectively.
Following the conclusion of the Club World Cup in mid-July, the midfielder is expected to undergo surgery to fix a nagging shoulder injury.