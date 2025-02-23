Why Jude Bellingham Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Girona
Amid the tightest La Liga title race in recent years, Real Madrid will have to get past Girona without Jude Bellingham.
Real Madrid's seven point lead atop the La Liga standings has disappeared in February after Carlo Ancelotti's men dropped points in their last three domestic matches. The pressure is on Los Blancos to secure all three points against Girona and remain level with Barcelona.
Although David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Lucas Vázquez are back from injury and available to play, Real Madrid's best playmaker is not. Bellingham will only be able to watch his team play at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.
Bellingham is not playing for Real Madrid against Girona because the England international is serving the first game of his two-match La Liga ban. The 21-year-old was sent off last weekend against Osasuna for dissent.
Although Bellingham's red card was surrounded by controversy, he still must serve his suspension in La Liga. He will be forced to miss Real Madrid's match against Real Betis on Mar. 2 as well.
Not only is the midfielder sidelined in La Liga, but he is also suspended for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Bellingham picked up his third yellow card of the competition against Manchester City and therefore must serve a one-match suspension.
Of Real Madrid's next four matches across all competitions, Bellingham will only be available to play against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26.