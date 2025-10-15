SI

Why Lamine Yamal Isn't Nominated for the 2025 Golden Boy Award

The Golden Boy has recognized the best young talent playing in Europe since 2003.

Jamie Spencer

Lamine Yamal is one of the best players in the world of any age.
Lamine Yamal is one of the best players in the world of any age. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 2025 Golden Boy nominees were revealed Wednesday, but notably missing from the list was Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal since he previously won it.

Yamal’s status as one of the best footballers on the planet is not in doubt. The Barcelona and Spain prodigy only became a legal adult over the summer, but he placed second in the recent 2025 Ballon d’Or standings—and plenty thought he deserved to win it.

Yet the list of nominations for the 2025 edition of the Golden Boy, the prize handed annually to the best young player at a European club, conspicuously did not feature his name.

To qualify for the Golden Boy, presided over by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and voted for by journalists from leading publications across Europe, you must be under the age of 21 and play for a club in a top flight league somewhere in the continent.

Yamal won in 2024 and therein lies the overriding reason for his omission this time. Aside from age and geography, the other qualifying factor is that no one is eligible to be named the Golden Boy more than once in their career. No exceptions.

Yamal, although unquestionably the best young player in the world, cannot scoop the trophy a second time. It arguably skews it, because whoever does win in 2025 is not truly the ‘Golden Boy’. On the other hand, it gives others a chance and avoids the award becoming a monopoly—it has been argued by some that the Ballon d’Or should follow similar rules given how no one other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo laid hands on the trophy after 2007 until 2018.

Past Golden Boy Winners

Lamine Yamal
Yamal is no longer eligible because of his 2024 win. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The Golden Boy award was conceived in 2003 and has been won by those who went on to become legends of the game, as well as those who ultimately failed to deliver on their world-class potential.

Year

Player

Club

2003

Rafael van der Vaart

Ajax

2004

Wayne Rooney

Everton/Man Utd

2005

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2006

Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal

2007

Sergio Agüero

Atlético Madrid

2008

Anderson

Man Utd

2009

Alexandre Pato

AC Milan

2010

Mario Balotelli

Inter

2011

Mario Götze

Borussia Dortmund

2012

Isco

Málaga

2013

Paul Pogba

Juventus

2014

Raheem Sterling

Liverpool

2015

Anthony Martial

Monaco/Man Utd

2016

Renato Sanches

Benfica/Bayern Munich

2017

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco/PSG

2018

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

2019

João Félix

Benfica/Atlético Madrid

2020

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

2021

Pedri

Barcelona

2022

Gavi

Barcelona

2023

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

2024

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Two-Time Kopa Trophy Winner

Lamine Yamal
Yamal won his second Kopa Trophy in 2025. / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The Kopa Trophy, which is the equivalent young player award under the Ballon d’Or brand, has no one-win rule. As such, Yamal could feasibly dominate it for years to come.

The Barcelona winger picked up the Kopa Trophy by huge margins in both 2024 and 2025. The age limit is 21, with Yamal not due to celebrate that landmark birthday until after the 2027–28 season has finished, meaning he could very well have five Kopa triumphs before becoming too old.

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

