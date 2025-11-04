Desire Doue Crowned 2025 Golden Boy, Succeeds Lamine Yamal
Paris Saint-Germain starlet Désiré Doué has been named the 2025 Golden Boy, holding off the likes of Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí to be named as Lamine Yamal’s successor.
The award dished out by Italian sports paper Tuttosport goes to the best player aged 21 or under in a European nation’s top flight.
Barcelona’s 18-year-old sensation Yamal would naturally have been the favourite to claim the gong again. The divisive Spain international finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or among players of all ages but is not eligible after winning the 2024 Golden Boy.
Unlike Yamal, Doué crowned a triumphant 2024–25 campaign with Champions League glory, scoring twice in a dominant 5–0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the final. “I have no words, incredible for me,” he gawped at the final whistle. “I have no words.” Just six months earlier, he had no minutes.
Across the opening months of the season, Luis Enrique was still playing Ousmane Dembélé out wide, leaving just one spot on the flank which Bradley Barcola had possession of. Doué only started one of PSG’s first five Champions League matches, a run which saw the French giants claim a single win.
The fleet-footed forward came off the bench against RB Salzburg to score his maiden European goal in a 3–0 win which set the tone for the rest of PSG’s continental campaign with Doué front and centre.
Full List of Winners at 2025 Golden Boy Awards
Doué was not the only recipient of an award at the elongated unveiling procedure. The PSG hierarchy of sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi were both honoured after overseeing a successful transition from the celebrity “bling-bling” era to Enrique’s modern iteration of selfless winners.
England Lionesses Leah Williamson and Michelle Agyemang were also recognised for their role in the European Championship triumph.
Liverpool’s late, great Diogo Jota was also commemorated after tragically passing away over the summer.
Award
Winner
Best Football Executive
Luis Campos
Best President
Nasser Al Khelaifi
Golden Player Man
Diogo Jota
Golden Player Woman
Leah Williamson
Golden Girl
Michelle Agyemang
Italian Golden Girl
Eva Schatzer
Italian Golden Boy
Francesco Pio Esposito
Best Agent
Ali Barat
2025 Golden Boy Nominees
- Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain)
- Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Kenan Yıldız (Juventus, Türkiye)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, England)
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Arda Güler (Real Madrid, Türkiye)
- Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid, Argentina)
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal, England)
- Jorrel Hato (Chelsea, Netherlands)
- Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, Portugal)
- Estêvão (Chelsea, Brazil)
- Leny Yoro (Manchester United, France)
- Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City, England)
- Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen, Morocco)
- Victor Froholdt (Porto, Denmark)
- Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur, Sweden)
- Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
- Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, France)
Full List of Golden Boy Winners
Year
Player
Club
2025
Désiré Doué
Paris Saint-Germain
2024
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
2023
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid
2022
Gavi
Barcelona
2021
Pedri
Barcelona
2020
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
2019
João Félix
Benfica/Atlético Madrid
2018
Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax
2017
Kylian Mbappé
Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain
2016
Renato Sanches
Benfica/Bayern Munich
2015
Anthony Martial
Monaco/Manchester United
2014
Raheem Sterling
Liverpool
2013
Paul Pogba
Juventus
2012
Isco
Málaga
2011
Mario Götze
Borussia Dortmund
2010
Mario Balotelli
Inter Milan/Manchester City
2009
Alexandre Pato
AC Milan
2008
Anderson
Manchester United
2007
Sergio Agüero
Atlético Madrid
2006
Cesc Fàbregas
Arsenal
2005
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2004
Wayne Rooney
Everton/Manchester United
2003
Rafael van der Vaart
Ajax