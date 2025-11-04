SI

Desire Doue Crowned 2025 Golden Boy, Succeeds Lamine Yamal

Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid players were all overlooked.

Grey Whitebloom

Désiré Doué finished 14th at the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Désiré Doué finished 14th at the 2025 Ballon d’Or. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain starlet Désiré Doué has been named the 2025 Golden Boy, holding off the likes of Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí to be named as Lamine Yamal’s successor.

The award dished out by Italian sports paper Tuttosport goes to the best player aged 21 or under in a European nation’s top flight.

Barcelona’s 18-year-old sensation Yamal would naturally have been the favourite to claim the gong again. The divisive Spain international finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or among players of all ages but is not eligible after winning the 2024 Golden Boy.

Unlike Yamal, Doué crowned a triumphant 2024–25 campaign with Champions League glory, scoring twice in a dominant 5–0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the final. “I have no words, incredible for me,” he gawped at the final whistle. “I have no words.” Just six months earlier, he had no minutes.

Across the opening months of the season, Luis Enrique was still playing Ousmane Dembélé out wide, leaving just one spot on the flank which Bradley Barcola had possession of. Doué only started one of PSG’s first five Champions League matches, a run which saw the French giants claim a single win.

The fleet-footed forward came off the bench against RB Salzburg to score his maiden European goal in a 3–0 win which set the tone for the rest of PSG’s continental campaign with Doué front and centre.

Full List of Winners at 2025 Golden Boy Awards

Doué was not the only recipient of an award at the elongated unveiling procedure. The PSG hierarchy of sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi were both honoured after overseeing a successful transition from the celebrity “bling-bling” era to Enrique’s modern iteration of selfless winners.

England Lionesses Leah Williamson and Michelle Agyemang were also recognised for their role in the European Championship triumph.

Liverpool’s late, great Diogo Jota was also commemorated after tragically passing away over the summer.

Award

Winner

Best Football Executive

Luis Campos

Best President

Nasser Al Khelaifi

Golden Player Man

Diogo Jota

Golden Player Woman

Leah Williamson

Golden Girl

Michelle Agyemang

Italian Golden Girl

Eva Schatzer

Italian Golden Boy

Francesco Pio Esposito

Best Agent

Ali Barat

2025 Golden Boy Nominees

Warren Zaïre-Emery (left) and Désiré Doué.
Warren Zaïre-Emery (left) and Désiré Doué were two of three PSG nominees. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images
  • Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
  • Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, Spain)
  • Kenan Yıldız (Juventus, Türkiye)
  • Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, England)
  • Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
  • Arda Güler (Real Madrid, Türkiye)
  • Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid, Argentina)
  • Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal, England)
  • Jorrel Hato (Chelsea, Netherlands)
  • Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, Portugal)
  • Estêvão (Chelsea, Brazil)
  • Leny Yoro (Manchester United, France)
  • Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
  • Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City, England)
  • Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen, Morocco)
  • Victor Froholdt (Porto, Denmark)
  • Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur, Sweden)
  • Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
  • Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, France)

Full List of Golden Boy Winners

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal took home the Golden Boy award in 2024. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Year

Player

Club

2025

Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain

2024

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

2023

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid

2022

Gavi

Barcelona

2021

Pedri

Barcelona

2020

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

2019

João Félix

Benfica/Atlético Madrid

2018

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

2017

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain

2016

Renato Sanches

Benfica/Bayern Munich

2015

Anthony Martial

Monaco/Manchester United

2014

Raheem Sterling

Liverpool

2013

Paul Pogba

Juventus

2012

Isco

Málaga

2011

Mario Götze

Borussia Dortmund

2010

Mario Balotelli

Inter Milan/Manchester City

2009

Alexandre Pato

AC Milan

2008

Anderson

Manchester United

2007

Sergio Agüero

Atlético Madrid

2006

Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal

2005

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2004

Wayne Rooney

Everton/Manchester United

2003

Rafael van der Vaart

Ajax

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

