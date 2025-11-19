‘Low Cost’—Why Man Utd May Yet Make January Move
After signing a midfielder in January was previously ruled out, it’s now been suggested that Manchester United could target Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes as a budget option.
The Red Devils parted with a fortune over the summer as they recruited an entirely new forward triumvirate—comprising of Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha—and a new goalkeeper in Belgian Senne Lammens. All four have made encouraging starts at Old Trafford, but there remain concerns over squad depth and quality in midfield.
United remain incredibly reliant on 33-year-old Casemiro and captain Bruno Fernandes in the engine room, especially with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo struggling to earn minutes this season, and it seems inevitable that the club’s next addition will be an energetic young midfielder.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was a target for the Red Devils over the summer, but proved out of their price range, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another expensive target whose price might prove prohibitive—certainly in the winter window.
However, there could be a cut-price solution to United’s midfield worries.
Man Utd Linked With Impressive Gomes
United signed one Wolves star over the summer period and reports suggest they could return to Molineux in January for João Gomes. According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old has emerged as a “more low-cost option.”
The Brazilian, who has 10 international caps to his name, has impressed for the Old Gold since his arrival at the beginning of 2023—catching the eye with his industrious, tough-tackling approach—and his physicality, tenacity and energy make him an interesting candidate to succeed compatriot Casemiro.
Gomes ranks among the Premier League’s best midfielders for tackles per match this season despite Wolves’ struggles, with United keen to target players of the South American’s profile.
Wolves’ disastrous start to the campaign could also benefit United in negotiations, although the Midlands club will be desperate to keep hold of their star players as they bid to stave off relegation.
If United don’t move for a more reasonably-priced midfielder over winter, they may be forced to wait until next summer to splash the cash—but their options will be significantly greater and may ensure Ruben Amorim brings in a player capable of slotting into his meticulous 3–4–2–1 formation.