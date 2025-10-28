Adam Wharton Potential Destinations—Ranked
Adam Wharton may well be in a position where he’s picking from an array of Europe’s elite in 2026, having established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders since joining Crystal Palace.
Dougie Freedman worked his magic for the umpteenth time by bringing the Blackburn Rovers midfielder to Selhurst Park at the start of 2024, with Oliver Glasner’s Eagles subsequently embarking on a stellar end to their 2023–24 season.
The left-footed Wharton has been described as a “continental” midfielder by some and Gen Z’s answer to Michael Carrick. So far overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for England, Wharton is a sure bet to be the name supporters crave when the Three Lions struggle their way through the North American heat a the World Cup next summer.
Wharton is a wonderfully gifted footballer whose attributes in possession would boost the engine rooms of some of Europe’s most recognisable outfits. When he does decide to move on, Palace will profit massively, having signed him for around £20 million ($26.6 million).
Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks six potential transfer destinations for the English midfielder next year, based on the deal’s likelihood.
6. Tottenham Hotspur
The Europa League holders held out the faintest hope that they’d be able to land Wharton in the summer, with only tenuous links tying the Palace midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs undoubtedly cast an eye over Wharton while he was at Blackburn, but the Eagles were bold enough to make the move and are now reaping the rewards.
Whether Thomas Frank’s Lilywhites are a player in the race for Wharton next year will likely depend on their success during the Dane’s first season in charge. If they find themselves back in the Champions League for 2026–27, Spurs may have a chance.
Supporters are crying out for a player boasting Wharton’s passing ability in Frank’s midfield pivot. However, the stiff competition for his signature and Palace’s lofty asking price mean Spurs are outsiders.
Likelihood rating: 4/10
5. Manchester City
Rodri’s fitness issues in the aftermath of his ACL tear in September 2024 mean Manchester City may try and sign a long-term replacement next summer.
Nico González signed for the club at the start of the year, but has never been regarded as a Rodri successor. He’s offered control and stability from the base of City’s midfield this season, while Mateo Kovačić has also recently returned from his injury setback to provide further depth.
However, Kovačić’s contract expires in 2027, and there’s no guarantee that Rodri will ever return to the level which garnered him the 2024 Ballon d’Or after such a devastating injury. A lot hinges on González, so Pep Guardiola may be tempted by Wharton, whom he described as an “excellent holding midfielder” before the 2025 FA Cup final.
The Englishman boasts the profile of a Spanish controller, with Palace teammate Yeremy Pino suggesting Wharton could play for his national team. You can envisage this move happening, but the 21-year-old should learn a few lessons from compatriot Kalvin Phillips, who was never the same after failing to earn regular minutes at the Etihad.
Likelihood rating: 6/10
4. Chelsea
Simply put, you can never rule Chelsea out of any potential transfer. BlueCo’s love for player trading is unconditional.
On paper, Wharton isn’t a player the Blues desperately need. Moisés Caicedo is one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, Enzo Fernández has evolved nicely under Enzo Maresca, Roméo Lavia is a potential star if he can stay fit, while Reece James has been in superb form this season, often inverting from a right back position.
Wharton, though, may be one of those talents that Chelsea believe they can’t pass up, with some reports suggesting that he’s been added to the London club’s “transfer shortlist” for 2026.
Maresca’s strict positional framework would be bolstered by the 21-year-old’s capacity to resist pressure and wrap passes through defensive lines, and his left-footed preference would add another dynamic to Chelsea’s pivot.
Wharton’s performance at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the season would’ve turned a few heads within the hierarchy.
Likelihood rating: 6.5/10
3. Real Madrid
Wharton was enjoying trips to Huddersfield Town’s John Smith Stadium and Hull City’s MKM Stadium midway through the 2023–24 season, just before Crystal Palace came calling.
At the start of 2026–27, the 21-year-old Englishman may well be getting serenaded by Madridistas at the Santiago Bernabéu. It’s only paper talk at this stage, but many expect Los Blancos to bolster their midfield next summer after prioritising the defence ahead of Xabi Alonso’s first season in charge.
Alonso’s model is predicated on security and control, but Madrid don’t quite have the midfield profiles to suffocate teams via efficient utilisation of the ball. Any team would suffer after losing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back summers.
Wharton cannot be compared to the two all-time greats, and he’s perhaps too vertical and direct to be categorised as a ’regista’. However, the Englishman undoubtedly has the technical gifts to thrive in Spain. Whether he’d excel in such a demanding environment, where perfection is expected relentlessly, is another matter.
Madrid’s interest does make sense, though, and Wharton should take inspiration from the success Michael Olise has had at Bayern Munich since leaving Palace.
Likelihood rating: 7/10
2. Manchester United
Man Utd proved in the summer that no matter what state they’re in, they’ll be able to attract top-level talent.
Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško were all desperate to join the Red Devils off the back of the club’s worst Premier League season since the competition’s inauguration back in 1992.
They prioritised greater firepower during Ruben Amorim’s first summer at the helm, curiously opting against adding to their midfield depth chart. Next year, they won’t make the same mistake.
Already, Wharton is being discussed alongside Carlos Baleba as the two United will choose between in 2026. Both are supremely talented with room to grow, and the pair may well be walking into a club that’s on the ascendancy again.
Wharton has shone in a different interpretation of the 3-4-2-1 at Palace, where his ability to defend on the front foot has come to the fore. He’d be an excellent fit for Amorim’s team, and United still boast the allure to beat out competitors.
Likelihood rating: 8/10
1. Liverpool
Liverpool’s Career Mode-like summer has evolved a projected season of dominance into a transitional one. Suddenly, the Reds are threatening not to even compete for their Premier League crown.
There are myriad issues for Arne Slot to solve, such as opposition managers changing their starting lineup and teams having the audacity to win a second ball. He’s yet to stumble upon an optimal formula with his shiny new toys in the picture, with their second-most expensive signing ever, Florian Wirtz, struggling to find any sort of groove on Merseyside.
There are physical concerns with the German, but Wirtz is also touching the ball far less per game compared to when he was in the Bundesliga. His role under Slot is a reason for that, but so is the absence of reliable penetrative passers at the base of midfield when Curtis Jones doesn’t play.
You feel that Wharton could be the man to help unlock Wirtz by ensuring he’s fed in zones where he typically thrives. The Englishman has every pass in his repertoire.
While there’s no clear frontrunner in the Wharton race, with Palace hopeful that their standout midfielder will sign a new deal, Liverpool have been talked about as the most likely destination for the 21-year-old next year.
Whether they‘d be willing to make another huge splash after a historic summer spend will depend on the extent of their collapse this season.
Likelihood rating: 8.5/10