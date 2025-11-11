Six Midfield Transfer Targets for Man Utd in January
Fixing the engine room was thought to be the overwhelming priority for Manchester United entering the summer transfer window, but Ruben Amorim instead focused on bolstering an underperforming attack.
The Red Devils arguably overpaid the odds to bring in the Premier League’s two biggest xG defiers of last season in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, while more of a gamble was taken on the raw talent of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško.
This heavy dedication of funds limited United’s ability to bolster their midfield, but very few would’ve expected the club to not make a single addition to that part of the depth chart before the deadline came and went.
Fortunately, Amorim believes he’s found a short-term solution in the middle of the park, with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro consistently operating in tandem at the start of 2025–26. So far, United’s summer oversight hasn‘t proven costly, but surely the club will target a new midfielder in the January transfer window, especially with Casemiro’s contract expiring next summer.
Here are six potential midfield targets for the Red Devils this winter.
Conor Gallagher
- Age: 25
- Current club: Atlético Madrid
Conor Gallagher was labelled an ideal Diego Simeone player by some when he made the move to Atlético Madrid in 2024, and the Chelsea academy graduate enjoyed a decent enough debut season in Spain.
Gallagher made 19 La Liga starts and received praise from his demanding manger in April, with Simeone saying that the Englishman "bring a lot to us" amid an impressive run of form.
However, Simeone’s Atléti are always evolving, and we saw playmakers Alex Baena, Giacomo Raspadori and Thiago Almada all join the club in the summer. Competition is thus rife for midfield minutes, and Gallagher has been limited to just four starts in La Liga and the Champions League.
The “room for growth” Simeone alluded to earlier this year perhaps hasn’t been realised by the dogged Englishman just yet, and Gallagher has been linked with a return to England by way of Manchester United. Some of Gallagher’s best work arrived in an advanced midfield position while on loan at Crystal Palace, but his game developed immensely at Chelsea, where he blossomed in a deeper role and became one of the key voices in the dressing room.
Reports suggest that United and Atléti may be interesting in agreeing to a loan deal this winter.
Angelo Stiller
- Age: 24
- Current club: VfB Stuttgart
Clubs from around Europe are tracking Angelo Stiller primarily becuase of his outstanding passing ability.
The German international is not only metronomic but impressively efficient when asked to progress the ball upfield. According to FBRef data, Stiller, when compared to midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year, ranks in the 96th percentile with 84.87 passes attempted per 90 minutes and 98th percentile with 9.74 progressive passes per 90.
However, United already have an outstanding distributor in Fernandes stationed in Amorim’s pivot. They require a complementary option, and some may not believe Stiller, while a lovely footballer, is the right man for the Red Devils. There are holes in his game defensively, especially when asked to cover in transition, and physically that render the Stuttgart star a high-risk option.
Amorim will have to consider whether the pros in possession outweigh the drawbacks without the ball.
Éderson
- Age: 26
- Current club: Atalanta
Éderson’s stock has dipped somewhat over the past 12 months. It was a surprise to see clubs fail to act upon the Brazilian‘s role in Atalanta’s Europa League success in 2024, with La Dea able to retain one of their most important cogs.
He had another fine season in 2024–25 and would be a sensible option for United this winter if they can’t go all-out in buying their central midfielder for the long-term.
Éderson can do a little bit of everything in the middle of the park, and he’s previously been revered for his relentless work rate. He’s not necessarily the holder United may be after, but think of him as an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte. It shouldn’t take too much to prise him away from Bergamo, especially with Atalanta set to move in a different tactical direction after sacking Gian Piero Gasperini disciple Ivan Jurić.
Lucien Agoumé
- Age: 23
- Current club: Sevilla
If Man Utd want a cheap holding midfielder, they shouldn’t look any further than Sevilla’s Lucien Agoumé.
Inter are typically so astute, but they missed a trick with Agoumé, whom they eventually let go in 2024 after multiple loans. The 23-year-old subsequently embarked on the best season of his senior career to date in La Liga, raising a few eyebrows in high-profile circles.
Agoumé is no master of the ball, but he’s a stellar athlete who’s superb defensively. An imposing frame allows him to physically overwhelm opponents, and he loves to defend on the front foot.
He profiles as a potential long-term successor to Casemiro.
Carlos Baleba
- Age: 21
- Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Man Utd made a rather tame attempt to sign Carlos Baleba in the summer, and whether they pursue the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in January depends on the Seagulls’ asking price.
Before the 2025–26 campaign, Tony Bloom and company wanted as much as £104 million ($139.4 million) for their standout midfielder from the previous season. Should Brighton refuse to budge come the winter window, United won’t entertain a deal.
While Baleba’s form has dipped at the start of the new season, perhaps as a by-product of United’s summer intrigue, it’s easy to understand why Amorim had been interested. Baleba covers ground at will and can supply some magic once the ball arrives at his feet to unlock defences.
Elliot Anderson
- Age: 23
- Current club: Nottingham Forest
Adam Wharton will be unattainable midway through the season, and, in truth, so will Elliot Anderson. Well, unless Man Utd fork out a serious amount of cash and present Nottingham Forest with an offer they can’t refuse.
If Wharton was the trendy midfielder of 2024–25, Anderson has since taken the mantle. The robust but dynamic box-to-box operator is trending towards a starting berth for England at next summer’s World Cup, having starred for Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions during the two most recent international breaks.
Anderson is an outstanding all-round footballer who would make a huge difference to this United team. There’s an unquantifiable swagger which he carries, and he’s the sort who’s capable of leading his team through times of strife.
The last high-profile midfield acquisition from Forest worked out okay for the Red Devils.