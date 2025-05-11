Why Man Utd Have a New Shirt Sponsor vs. West Ham
Manchester United will be sporting a new sponsor in place of the Snapdragon logo when they take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United are fresh off advancing to the Europa League final. The Red Devils eliminated Athletic Bilbao 7–1 in the semifinals and now get a chance to salvage their season and win their first piece of silverware under Ruben Amorim.
Before Manchester United can take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, though, they must return to Premier League action. Amorim's men are set to host West Ham on Sunday, May 11, and they will be wearing special shirts with (RED) printed across the front as part of a new collaboration.
Manchester United are teaming up with (RED) and MatchWornShirt in the fight against AIDS. (RED), founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver, raises awareness, money and heat for global health crises.
Both the men and women's teams will wear one-of-a-kind shirts this weekend against West Ham and Arsenal respectively. After the matches conclude, fans from all over the world will be able to bid on the player-worn shirts at MatchWornShirt.com.
Net proceeds from the auction will go to support the fight against health injustice and provide resources and programs in vulnerable, at-risk communities. So far, (RED) has raised more than $785 million for the Global Fund and aided 320 million people.
“We believe in the power of collaboration to drive change, and this collaboration is a great example of that mission in action," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "These incredibly special shirts represent more than just match-worn memorabilia—they are a powerful way to engage fans and raise funds to drive more impact where it is needed the most."
Manchester United will hope to secure their first league victory since Mar. 16 this weekend all while showing support for the fight against AIDS.