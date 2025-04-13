Why Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Was Sent Off vs. Alaves
Kylian Mbappé received the first red card of his Real Madrid career for a dangerous tackle against Alavés.
Real Madrid came into their fixture with Alavés in desperate need of a victory after suffering two poor defeats to Valencia and Arsenal. Los Blancos were cruising in the first half at the Estadio de Mendizorroza thanks to an early goal from Eduardo Camavinga when the game suddenly turned on its head.
Mbappé was sent off in the 38th minute, leaving Real Madrid with 10 men for the remaining 52 minutes of the match. The straight red card was a no-brainer from referee César Soto Grado. See the decision for yourself below.
Why Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Was Sent Off vs. Alaves
Mbappé received a straight red card for an awful challenge on Alavés' Antonio Blanco. The Frenchman delivered a late, high and utterly dangerous challenge on the midfielder. Mbappé was nowhere near the ball and instead caught Blanco on the shin, studs up.
The referee initially showed the Real Madrid superstar a yellow card, but then went to the video monitor to review the challenge. It only took one clear look at the incident to change his decision to red.
Mbappé went straight down the tunnel after the decision.
The Frenchman's poor tackle now forced Real Madrid to play down a man for the rest of the match when they have Arsenal coming to the Santiago Bernabéu in just three days. What should have been an easy three points at home just turned into another difficult day for an already depleted Real Madrid side.
If Los Blancos do not walk away with all three points, then Mbappé's reckless challenge could diminish Real Madrid's La Liga title chances even further.