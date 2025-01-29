Why Vinicius Junior Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Brest
With a spot in the Champions League top eight on the line, Real Madrid take on Brest without Vinícius Júnior.
It might have looked impossible back in November, but Real Madrid still have a chance to automatically advance to the Champions League round of 16. Although Los Blancos need plenty of results to go their way on the final league phase matchday, they also must handle their own business and defeat Brest.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are the favorites against the Ligue 1 side, but the pressure is on Real Madrid to win by a large margin to give themselves the best possible goal difference. On paper, the task might not seem too difficult for the defending Spanish and European champions, but they will be without one of their best goalscorers in Vinícius Júnior.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Why Vinicius Junior Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Brest
Vinícius Júnior is suspended for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Brest. The winger received his third yellow card in the league phase against RB Salzburg and therefore must serve a one-game suspension.
The 24-year-old is no stranger to suspensions this season. Vinícius Júnior already served a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation in La Liga before the holiday break, and just served a two-match La Liga ban for receiving a straight red card against Valencia.
In fact, Vinícius Júnior has now missed three of Real Madrid's last four matches across all competitions due to various suspensions. Still, Los Blancos scored seven goals in their last two matches without the Brazilian thanks to Kylian Mbappé.
Ancelotti will once again rely on the Frenchman, along with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, to find the back of the net against Brest.