Will Bukayo Saka be Available vs. Fulham?
Arsenal fans anxiously await the return of Bukayo Saka after their star winger was pictured in training in the return from the March international break.
Saka's Instagram post sent fans into a frenzy as his return from a hamstring injury has been a bit of a mystery. Nothing new for Mikel Arteta who tends to play his cards close to his chest regarding his players' fitness. Still, at the time, the sight of Saka in training gear on the pitch gave fans hope that he'd at least be ready for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. At the latest, the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Arteta's pre-match press conference gave fans the clarity they needed ahead of Arsenal's game against Fulham on Tuesday, Apr. 1.
"Bukayo is ready to go. All the careful things he's already done, so now it's about putting him on the grass in the right moments. He's pushing because he really wants it. We have [to] respect the timeframe, but we have done everything and we have had to hold him back even, so he's ready to go," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.
A huge boost for an Arsenal side that lost multiple attackers in rapid succession over the winter. Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all went down with varying injuries leading Arteta to deploy Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker. Getting their best player back ahead of the Champions League will build belief that they can go deeper in the competition.
"It's another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he's had on the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success, so great to have him back," Arteta said.
As well, Jurrien Timber should be available after suffering from illness over the international break. On the other hand, it looks like Riccardo Calafiori will miss some time after picking up an injury with Italy.