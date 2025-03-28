Why Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior Could be Banned From UCL Quarterfinals vs. Arsenal
Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Ceballos are all under investigation by UEFA for "indecent conduct" following Real Madrid's Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid.
UEFA announced an ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate the behavior of the four Real Madrid players at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid defeated their La Liga rivals in the Champions League round of 16 in a penalty shootout and then celebrated all over Atlético Madrid's pitch.
Videos emerged of the Real Madrid men making gestures at the crowd, who hurled objects at the players as they celebrated. UEFA is now taking a closer look at the antics from Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rüdiger and Ceballos, and the four players could face a suspension for the Champions League quarterfinals.
Could Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger Be Banned for Champions League Quarterfinal vs. Arsenal?
Yes, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rüdiger and even Ceballos could be banned for the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal. Should UEFA deem the players' actions worthy of punishment, then the superstars could miss out on Los Blancos' trip to the Emirates.
A one-match ban was handed to Jude Bellingham during Euro 2024 after the midfielder made an indecent gesture following his bicycle kick goal against Slovakia. Although UEFA disciplined Bellingham for the action, the suspension was not enforced during the actual tournament and subjected to a probationary period of one year.
UEFA could come to a similar decision for the Real Madrid players, which would allow them to play against Arsenal on Tuesday, Apr. 8.
Carlo Ancelotti was not fazed by the investigation when asked about it during his pre-match press conference for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Leganes.
"We are confident on UEFA investigation. We wait for verdict but our players didn’t do anything wrong," Ancelotti said. “We are confident in UEFA’s verdict as the players had just celebrated, that’s it."
UEFA promised "further information" regarding the matter will be revealed once a decision is made.