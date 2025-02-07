SI

Will Kylian Mbappe Play for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid?

The Frenchman missed out on the Copa del Rey quarterfinals due to a calf injury.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid need Kylian Mbappé to be at his best in the Madrid derby.
Real Madrid need Kylian Mbappé to be at his best in the Madrid derby.

For the second time this season, Kylian Mbappé suffered an injury right before Real Madrid take on Atlético Madrid.

With just one point separating Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid atop the La Liga standings, the stakes of the upcoming Madrid derby are higher than ever. For Los Blancos, the game comes at a particularly cruel time. Carlo Ancelotti's squad is decimated by injuries, and both Mbappé and Jude Bellingham did not even travel with the team to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Mbappé missed out on Real Madrid's 2–3 victory over Leganes due to a calf hematoma. He sustained the minor injury against Espanyol when Carlos Romero committed a dangerous tackle on the Frenchman.

Just one day before the Madrid derby, Real Madrid and Mbappé confirmed the striker's status.

Yes, Mbappé will play for Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Frenchman was included in Ancelotti's squad for the second Madrid derby of the season and will lead the line against Diego Simeone's men.

Mbappé himself confirmed his involvement in the game.

“It's going to be a great match and it's very important," he said in a team interview ahead of the Madrid derby. "This is the first time I'm going to play in this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we can win.”

Mbappé missed Real Madrid's first match against Atlético Madrid back on Sept. 29 due to a thigh injury. Los Blancos only managed a 1–1 draw with their rivals at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.

Now, the defending Spanish and European champions will have their number nine back when they host Atlético Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

