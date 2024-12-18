Will Kylian Mbappe Play in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final?
Kylian Mbappé's status ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final remains the biggest question mark for Real Madrid.
The defending Spanish and European champions made their way to Doha, Qatar to take on Liga MX's C.F. Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Vinícius Júnior and Eduardo Camavinga returned from injury over the last week, giving Real Madrid a major boost heading into their final stretch of matches to close out 2024.
Los Blancos' injury woes are far from over, though. Mbappé suffered a thigh injury against Atalanta in the Champions League on Dec. 10 and has not featured since. Although the injury was not deemed serious, Mbappé was expected to miss 10 days of action, making him unavailable against Rayo Vallecano and C.F. Pachuca.
Except the Frenchman made Ancelotti's squad for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Could he make his return ahead of schedule?
Will Kylian Mbappe Play in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final?
Yes, Mbappé will likely play in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. The Frenchman traveled to Qatar with the team and is back in training. The real question is whether he starts or just features off the bench.
In his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti revealed the latest update on Mbappé's recovery: "Kylian trained yesterday and had good feelings. Everything went good. We will see during training today. We are optimistic."
Mbappé's quick return would be great news for Real Madrid. Not only could the 25-year-old help Los Blancos potentially claim their second title of the season, but he would also be available against Sevilla at the weekend. Mbappé will need to carry the goalscoring load in the La Liga clash as Vinícius Júnior serves a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.
Real Madrid only managed a 3–3 draw against Rayo Vallecano without Mbappé on the pitch, falling to third in the La Liga standings. It goes without saying that welcoming the Frenchman back early is just what the team needs to keep the pressure on Atlético Madrid and Barcelona atop the table.
But first, Los Blancos must handle business against C.F. Pachuca, likely with Mbappé's help.