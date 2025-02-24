Will Lamine Yamal Play vs. Atletico Madrid? Latest Barcelona News Ahead of Copa Del Rey Semifinals
Barcelona host Atlético Madrid for the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semifinals tie on Tuesday night, with the status of one of their key players still up in the air.
Lamine Yamal missed out on Barcelona's final training session ahead of the clash with Atleti. The teenager suffered a cut in his left foot during the 2–0 victory against Las Palmas over the weekend. Although the action wasn't even whistled for a foul, Yamal posted a picture of his bloody left sock on social media after the game.
Less than 48 hours after the match, Barcelona opted to keep their young star out of training as a precautionary measure. Despite the cut not being a serious injury, Yamal's availability for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals remains uncertain.
Hansi Flick spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference and gave some insight on his right winger's status. "We'll have to wait," the German manager said. "I think I'm looking positive on this, that he can play tomorrow, that's also what the doctor said. We're looking forward that he's with us."
Spanish outlet Sport also reported that Yamal is adamant on playing the first leg vs. Diego Simeone's side. The 17-year-old missed out on Barcelona's first clash of the season vs. Atletico Madrid in La Liga last December, a game the Blaugrana ended up losing 1–2 in Simeone's first ever league win away at Barça.
The optimism in Barcelona's camp regarding Yamal's status should signify that he could likely feature from the start on Tuesday. The Kopa Trophy winner leads La Liga with 11 assists this season and has 27 goal involvements in 33 appearances in all competitions since Flick took over as manager.