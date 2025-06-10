Will Lionel Messi Play in the 2025 Club World Cup?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to usher in a bold new era for global club soccer. For the first time in its history, the tournament will feature 32 teams from around the world, competing across four weeks in host cities throughout the United States.
At stake: a massive $1 billion prize pool, international prestige, and a brand-new trophy.
With the expanded format, attention is firmly on the stars expected to light up the tournament. Kylian Mbappé will represent Real Madrid, Cole Palmer leads Chelsea’s charge, Erling Haaland will spearhead Manchester City’s attack, and Ballon d'Or favorite Ousmane Dembélé arrives fresh off a Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain.
But not every big name will be there. Cristiano Ronaldo and rising sensation Lamine Yamal are set to miss out, with Al-Nassr and FC Barcelona failing to qualify.
So what about Lionel Messi? Will he be part of the biggest Club World Cup ever? Here's everything you need to know.
Have Messi & Inter Miami Qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup?
Yes, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have officially qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Unlike most teams in the tournament, which earned their place by winning their continent’s top club competitions—such as the UEFA Champions League or the Concacaf Champions Cup—Inter Miami qualified by being selected as the tournament’s host club.
That spot was widely expected to go to the reigning MLS Cup champions, which in this case would have been LA Galaxy, following their victory in the 2024 post-season playoffs. But FIFA took a different route.
Instead, president Gianni Infantino earlier awarded the host berth to Inter Miami based on their regular-season performance, having topped the standings to win the MLS Supporters’ Shield. While that trophy recognizes the team with the best overall record during the 34-game regular season, it is not typically used as a qualification route for international competitions.
FIFA’s decision sparked backlash, with critics arguing the move was driven more by commercial interest than sporting merit—particularly due to Messi’s presence in Miami’s squad.
“It’s clearly marketing, for sure,” said former USMNT manager Bruce Arena, now head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes, in an interview with talkSPORT. “Is Inter Miami the sole representative of Major League Soccer? If that’s the case, I think that’s wrong. I don’t agree with it.”
Former U.S. international Alexi Lalas also took aim at the decision, calling Miami’s qualification “disingenuous.”
“Gianni Infantino even said they will be hosting the first game in Miami, so it’s all about Miami and Messi, using him as a promotional vehicle for this Club World Cup that needs promotion,” he said.
Messi’s History in the Club World Cup
Lionel Messi has lifted the FIFA Club World Cup three times, all with Barcelona.
His first triumph came in 2009, when he scored the extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Estudiantes. He tasted success again in 2011, netting twice in the final as Barcelona swept aside a Santos side led by the emerging Neymar Jr. 4-0. Messi’s third title arrived in 2015, this time playing alongside Neymar; he opened the scoring as Luis Enrique’s team defeated River Plate 3-0.
Across just five Club World Cup appearances, Messi has tallied five goals—four of them in finals—and provided five assists, a concise illustration of his dominance on the global stage over the past two decades.