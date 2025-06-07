Will There Be VAR at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology has become a mainstay in major soccer competitions since its widespread introduction in 2018.
The system—designed to assist referees with key decisions such as goals, penalties, red cards, and cases of mistaken identity—has been deployed at FIFA World Cups, continental tournaments like the Euros and Africa Cup of Nations, and in domestic leagues around the globe.
Next on the international soccer calendar for 2025 is the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. For the first time, 32 teams from across the world will compete for a record-breaking $1 billion prize pool and a revamped title.
But will VAR be in use at the tournament? Let’s take a closer look.
Will VAR Be Used at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
Yes, VAR will be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup—continuing its established role in major international competitions.
In fact, before the technology was rolled out globally in 2018, the Club World Cup was one of the first official tournaments to pilot its use in 2016.
Since then, VAR has been a consistent feature of the tournament, with FIFA often using the competition to trial new updates and improvements. For example, during the 2023 edition, the Club World Cup became the first tournament where referees explained VAR decisions to fans via stadium loudspeakers—a feature that has since become standard across many competitions.
How Will VAR Work at the 2025 Club World Cup?
The VAR system at the 2025 Club World Cup will operate in the same way it does at other major competitions.
So what does that actually involve? At its core, VAR is a tool designed to help referees make accurate calls in key moments of a match. A team of officials stationed in a remote video operations room monitors the action in real-time, using multiple high-definition camera angles to assess any potential errors on the field.
VAR is only used in specific, high-impact scenarios. These include goals (and any violations in the build-up), penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity. Importantly, a decision will only be overturned if the on-field call is deemed a “clear and obvious” error.
There are two ways a review can be triggered. Either the VAR team can recommend a review to the head referee, or the referee can initiate one themselves if unsure about a decision. If a possible mistake is flagged, the referee has three options: accept the VAR’s recommendation without a pitchside review, stick with their original decision, or consult the pitchside monitor for a personal re-evaluation.
How Will VAR Affect the 2025 Club World Cup?
The goal of VAR is simple: to reduce officiating errors and improve fairness—especially in high-stakes matches like those expected at the 2025 Club World Cup.
FIFA and other governing bodies claim that VAR has improved the game in measurable ways. In fact, data from top leagues suggests that correct decisions have increased by as much as 14% since its introduction.
Still, the technology is far from perfect.
The most immediate downside is the disruption it causes. Reviews can take time—whether it’s drawing offside lines or analyzing a potential red card—and that interrupts the rhythm of the match. The flow suffers, tension deflates, and lengthy stoppages often result in hefty chunks of added time. It’s now common to see games stretch past the 100-minute mark, frustrating both players and fans.
Then there’s the issue of inconsistency. While VAR was designed to eliminate errors, it hasn’t eradicated them. The system is still operated by humans, and human error remains a factor. Controversial calls still dominate headlines week after week, leaving fans baffled as to how, even with all the technology, the wrong decision can still be made. Sometimes it's a matter of unclear rules—especially when it comes to handball. Other times, it's simply a lapse in judgment.
So while VAR will undoubtedly play a major role at this year’s Club World Cup, it’s likely to be a talking point once again—sparking debates, dividing opinions, and perhaps making more headlines than some of the matches themselves.