Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Play for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool?
The main storyline of Real Madrid’s upcoming bout against Liverpool revolves around one man: Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Real Madrid right back will return to the only place he had called home throughout his playing career until he made the move to the Spanish capital last summer.
Ever since the Champions League league phase draw took place, Real Madrid’s trip to Anfield to face the Premier League champions stood out. The clash between two of the best teams in the continent only generated more expectations due to the added spice of Alexander-Arnold’s return to face what’ll unquestionably be a hostile welcome by Reds supporters.
However, Alexander-Arnold’s presence in the clash remains up in the air. The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Real Madrid’s 2025–26 Champions League debut against Marseille on Sept. 16 and he hasn’t been seen on the pitch since.
Given the lengthy absence, his involvement in Los Blancos’ visit to Anfield remains a mystery.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Medically Cleared to Play Against Liverpool
The game against Liverpool could very well be Alexander-Arnold’s return to action after his month-and-a-half long absence.
Having fully recovered from his hamstring injury, the right back has been cleared to return to the pitch by Real Madrid doctors. Now, the decision of whether or not he plays against Liverpool rests solely on Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.
Alexander-Arnold has been cleared to play since El Clásico on Oct. 26. He’s been on the bench in each of Real Madrid’s last two games, but he’s been an unused substitute on both occasions.
With Dani Carvajal out injured, Federico Valverde looks poised to start at right back against the Reds. However, after over two weeks without experiencing any set-backs in training, Alexander Arnold could very well return to action with a second half cameo against his boyhood club.
Alexander-Arnold Shares Feelings on Anfield Return
After leaving Liverpool following a 21-year career with the Reds, the academy graduate told Amazon Prime Video that he’s feeling “mixed-emotions” ahead of the trip to face his childhood club.
“When the draw was announced I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen,” Alexander-Arnold said. “It was destined for that fixture to come.”
The England international revealed that he exchanged texts with former Liverpool teammates, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, after the fixture was drawn laughing about the situation.
“So yeah, mixed-emotions. I think it’ll be a very, very difficult game, but one I’m excited for. Huge game on a huge stage to try and go and try and perform,” he said.
“The reception and the atmosphere will contribute. You’ve got to put your emotions aside and play the best football game that you can.
“If I was to score, then no, I wouldn’t celebrate. When I made the decision to move on, it was always going to be destined that at some point whilst being here I was going to play Liverpool again.”
The Liverpool academy graduate lifted eight major trophies during his time at Anfield, winning every major trophy he competed for at least once.
Across nine seasons with the first team, Alexander-Arnold scored 23 goals and assisted another 92, establishing himself as a fan favorite and one of the best right backs in the world. Upon his return to Anfield, though, he might not get the warmest of welcomes from Reds fans, something he won’t hold against them.
“Whichever way I’m received there [Anfield] is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club [Liverpool]. I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things that we achieved together will live with me forever,” Alexander-Arnold said.
“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool.”