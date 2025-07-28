There May Never Be Another Women's Euro Champion Quite Like This England Team
BASEL, Switzerland — Stunned. That was the overwhelming feeling as the final flecks of glittery confetti fell from the sky at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. The Lionesses are back-to-back women's European champions, and it was accomplished in the most unlikely way.
After it finished 1–1 after extra time, England overcame Spain 3–1 in a penalty-kick shootout. Like so many times at Women's Euro 2025, just as England looked locked in the jaws of defeat, the players found another gear. It was England's day, it was England's tournament.
"I thought this is our day today," said Leah Williamson after lifting the trophy, her second as England captain. "If I reflect, I can’t think about it too much or I’ll cry. If I reflect on the last couple of years since that last win, I'm proud; that's what I'll take away for myself, I’m proud."
Just as when England won in 2022, Chloe Kelly decided the match. This time, not with a match-winning goal but with the final penalty kick to clinch the title. The 27-year-old also recorded the assist for England's equalizing goal scored by Alessia Russo in the 57th minute.
But the similarities between England's first title at Women's Euro 2022 and this European championship end there. England's journey in Switzerland and the stubbornness shown in the final in Basel were extraordinary, and perhaps unlike anything we have ever seen before or will ever see again.
After the final, with confetti still glimmering on her clothes, and several choruses of "Sweet Caroline" only recently out of her lungs, England head coach Sarina Wiegman emphasized just how wild the ride she and her players have been on this past month.
"I must admit that this was the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played," Wiegman said. "The players say we can win by any means, and we just never, ever give up. Today, of course, we had moments where we really had to fight, but I thought we also had some very good moments."
Across three knockout games, England went behind in every match. Trailing to Sweden in the quarterfinals by two goals in the 78th minute, to trailing Italy in the semifinals by one in the 95th and coming back against Spain in the final. Every time England was on the brink, there was a response.
All three of those knockout games went to extra time, with Sweden and Spain both being vanquished via penalty kicks; thus, what is most extraordinary about England's second European title is that across those 360 minutes of soccer, only the final five minutes and eight seconds of the Italy match did England hold a lead.
Lest we forget, even before the knockouts, England opened Women's Euro 2025 with a defeat to France that meant the team was effectively playing elimination games from Matchday 2.
Sunday's final turnaround against Spain was perhaps the most impressive turnaround yet because it showed how the Lionesses had evolved two years on from losing to Spain in the Women's World Cup final.
Out in Australia, Spain was able to sit on its 1–0 halftime lead, even with the likes of Kelly coming on as an early substitute in that final too. But in Basel, England found that extra level. It did enough to blunt Spain's chances and shut down the best attackers in the world.
At Women's Euro 2025, the Lionesses have built themselves up as the comeback queens. A group of players that, whatever the circumstances, do not ever believe there is no way back into a game. Nothing quite sums up England's blind determination than Lucy Bronze's admission to the BBC after the final that she had been playing with a fractured tibia for the past six weeks.
When England teammates look beside them and see Bronze's never-say-die attitude, it clearly inspires the same commitment to the cause.
"I have no words. Lucy Bronze is just ... I don't even know. She's incredible," Jess Carter said. "So stubborn to continue playing when she can't run or walk. She'll find a way through. Stubborn is the first thing. But she's a winner and winning is in her DNA."
After dropping to the bench for the Italy semifinal, Carter was reinstated in the center of defense next to Williamson. She had her best performance of the tournament, dominating duels and consistently putting her body on the line to block Spanish passes and shots.
Niamh Charles, who subbed on for Bronze in the final after she picked up a knee injury, admitted the players were aware of the pain England's most experienced player was playing through.
"It's something we've known about in camp," said Charles about the fractured tibia. "We kind of know about it, but she's very good; she just gets on with it. No one truly knows how much she's dealing with it."
Nonetheless, Bronze's injury wouldn't be getting in the way of her celebrating winning the Euros for a second time. "It's very painful, but I'm going to party," Bronze told the BBC.
England's Women's Euro 2025 title wasn't perfect or dominant. Which is what will make it go down in history as such an endearing triumph. An imperfect champion that showed how grit, determination and perhaps a slice of luck can overcome anything.
This England team was tournament soccer at its best. Impossible to eliminate, impossible to predict.