Wrexham Veteran Set to Leave Club Against His Wishes
Despite Steven Fletcher's desire to stay at the club, Wrexham are bidding farewell to the striker ahead of their return to the EFL Championship.
The Red Dragons are gearing up for their first campaign in English football's second tier since the 1981–82 season. Wrexham might be coming off a historic third promotion in as many seasons, but Phil Parkinson's squad still must improve during the summer transfer window to compete in the Championship.
Signing new players comes at the expense of some beloved Red Dragons, including Fletcher. The 38-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, announced his reluctant departure on social media in a heartfelt post.
"It's with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at!" Fletcher wrote.
"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.
"It’s not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys , fans and staff have been my family for the past two years. You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again," Fletcher wrote.
The striker joined the oldest club in Wales in Sept. 2023 and played a pivotal part in Wrexham's ascent up the English football pyramid. Most recently, Fletcher embodied the super sub role by scoring seven of his eight goals this season off the bench. His goals singlehandedly secured six victories and one draw for the Red Dragons in their 2024–25 League One campaign.
Despite Fletcher's clutch performances, the club opted not to extend the 38-year-old's contract. The move comes just one day after reports emerged Wrexham were interested in signing veteran Premier League players, including Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, to the team.
Fletcher must now prepare to start a new chapter of his career while holding onto "the memories [that] will last forever" from his time at Wrexham.