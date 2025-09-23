Wrexham Snap 48-Year Streak to Emphatically Advance in Carabao Cup
For the first time since 1977–78, Wrexham have punched their ticket to the Carabao Cup fourth round.
The Red Dragons got off to a slow start in 2025–26, securing just two wins in their first seven matches across all competitions. Phil Parkinson’s overhauled squad went from a historic League One campaign to bottom of the Championship within the span of three months.
Yet Wrexham are slowly finding their footing, especially in the Carabao Cup. After a dramatic late comeback and penalty shootout victory against Hull City in the first round, the oldest club in Wales went on to defeat Preston North End 3–2 in the second round before battling with Reading for a spot in the last 16.
Neither side could find a breakthrough at the STōK Cae Ras in the first half, but it was Nathan Broadhead who finally got the hosts on the scoresheet in the 57th minute. The Welshman curled in a superb effort, officially opening his account in a red shirt.
Broadhead soon found his second of the night just 13 minutes later. The new signing headed home a pinpoint ball from Ryan Barnett to put Wrexham up 2–0.
Reading could not muster a response to Broadhead’s brace, ending the night without anything to show from the 11 shots they sent the way of Callum Burton. When the final whistle sounded, it was Noel Hunt’s side that crashed out of the Carabao Cup while Wrexham basked in their monumental victory.
The Red Dragons now find themselves in the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time in 48 years. Should Parkinson’s men come out on top in their next clash and advance to the quarterfinals, they will match their best-ever finish in the competition.
Before Wrexham can look ahead, though, they must turn their attention back to their Championship campaign. The Welsh outfit will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Derby County on Saturday, Sept. 27.