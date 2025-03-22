Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 38 Games
Wrexham continued their push toward direct qualification to the EFL Championship with a 1–0 victory over Stockport County.
After back-to-back away fixtures, the Red Dragons returned to the STōK Cae Ras for a battle with Stockport County. With so little matches left in the EFL League One season, Wrexham could not afford a blunder against Dave Challinor's men.
The hosts took an early lead through Jay Rodriguez in the 29th minute. The 35-year-old had his initial penalty saved by Corey Addai, but Rodriguez buried the rebound. The lone goal was enough to secure all three points for Phil Parkinson's team.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 38th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
83
36
2
Wrexham
74
38
3
Wycombe Wanderers
71
37
4
Charlton
66
38
5
Stockport County
65
38
6
Huddersfield Town
61
37
After 38 games, the oldest club in Wales remains second in the League One standings. The Red Dragons' two recent wins over Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers put them within striking distance of a third consecutive promotion.
If Wrexham keep up their form and place in the standings, they are looking at spot in the Championship. Their biggest competition comes from Wycombe, who trail the Red Dragons by just three points with a game in hand.
With Birmingham City so far in front, the last spot for automatic qualification is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Wrexham and Wycombe. Every result moving forward could be a huge swing in the race for the Championship.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)