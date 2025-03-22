SI

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 38 Games

Jay Rodriguez's 29th-minute goal was enough to secure all three points for the Red Dragons against Stockport County.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham are within striking distance of the EFL Championship.
Wrexham are within striking distance of the EFL Championship. / IMAGO/News Images

Wrexham continued their push toward direct qualification to the EFL Championship with a 1–0 victory over Stockport County.

After back-to-back away fixtures, the Red Dragons returned to the STōK Cae Ras for a battle with Stockport County. With so little matches left in the EFL League One season, Wrexham could not afford a blunder against Dave Challinor's men.

The hosts took an early lead through Jay Rodriguez in the 29th minute. The 35-year-old had his initial penalty saved by Corey Addai, but Rodriguez buried the rebound. The lone goal was enough to secure all three points for Phil Parkinson's team.

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 38th game this season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 38 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

83

36

2

Wrexham

74

38

3

Wycombe Wanderers

71

37

4

Charlton

66

38

5

Stockport County

65

38

6

Huddersfield Town

61

37

After 38 games, the oldest club in Wales remains second in the League One standings. The Red Dragons' two recent wins over Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers put them within striking distance of a third consecutive promotion.

If Wrexham keep up their form and place in the standings, they are looking at spot in the Championship. Their biggest competition comes from Wycombe, who trail the Red Dragons by just three points with a game in hand.

With Birmingham City so far in front, the last spot for automatic qualification is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Wrexham and Wycombe. Every result moving forward could be a huge swing in the race for the Championship.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

manual

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer