Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 39 Games

Phil Parkinson's men cruised to victory against 17th-place Exeter City.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham hope to earn promotion to the EFL Championship.
Wrexham hope to earn promotion to the EFL Championship. / IMAGO/News Images

Wrexham extended their winning streak to three games with their 0–2 victory over Exeter City, strengthening their position in the EFL League One standings.

The Red Dragons’ poor defeat to Reading is nothing more than a distant memory. Wrexham bounced back and collected all three points against Wycombe Wanderers, Stockport County and now, Exeter City.

Ollie Rathbone opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and then Jay Rodriguez doubled the visitors’ lead from the spot in the second half. Phil Parkinson’s men cruised to the final whistle and are now within striking distance of a third consecutive promotion

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 39th game this season.

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

86

37

2

Wrexham

77

39

3

Wycombe Wanderers

74

38

4

Charlton

69

39

5

Stockport County

68

39

6

Reading

62

38

This weekend was a massive step for Wrexham on their path to the EFL Championship. The Red Dragons now have 77 points with just seven games left in the season. If the club maintains their spot in the table, they can secure direct promotion to the Championship.

Wycombe are Wrexham's biggest competition for the second-place spot. Although the Red Dragons are above them in the standings as of now, Wycombe do have a game in hand; if Mike Dodds' squad comes out victorious, then it will be level with Wrexham.

Every match moving forward for both sides could make or break their spot in the League One standings. Birmingham City, meanwhile, have all-but punched their tickets to the Championship; the Blues have a nine-point lead and a game in hand.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)

