Wrexham 'Target' Premier League Regular for Championship Push
Wrexham have named Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney as a priority transfer target ahead of their return to the EFL Championship, per The Telegraph.
The oldest club in Wales has reportedly made an approach for Cairney in an attempt to bring the veteran Premier League player to Phil Parkinson's squad. Discussions are still "in the early stages," but Cairney could receive "competitive wages" should he opt to make the move to Wrexham.
Cairney has made over 350 appearances for Fulham since he joined the club in 2015 and has 46 goals to his name. The midfielder has seen a decrease in his minutes as of late, though, and often only features off the bench.
The 34-year-old would likely enjoy a larger role at Wrexham as the Red Dragons embark on their first Championship campaign in 43 years. Cairney could join a list of other former Premier League players on Parkinson's squad, including James McClean and Steven Fletcher.
Wrexham secured their third promotion in as many years after finishing second in the EFL League One standings. The club became the first in history to achieve back-to-back-to-back promotions in England's top five football divisions.
The ascent up the English football pyramid came after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club back in 2020. Wrexham were stuck in the National League for 15 years before they went on their unprecedented run of form that now puts them in the Championship next season.
With their sights set on playing in the Premier League as soon as possible, Wrexham need to sign experienced players who can keep up with the higher level of competition in the Championship. Cairney could be the first step in Parkinson's plans to bolster his squad ahead of what could be another historic season.