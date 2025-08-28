X Reacts to 2025–26 Champions League Draw: Best Bits, Viral Moments
The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the league phase journeys of all 36 teams now decided.
The Champions League league phase features plenty of mouthwatering matchups in the opening round of the competition. Big European sides will face each other and there are numerous underlying storylines worth keeping an eye on.
In the second year of the new league phase format, Europe’s biggest club competition looks poised to keep fans on the edge of their seats from the opening matchday.
Here’s how fans across the world reacted to the Champions League league phase draw.
The Ceremony Gets Underway
As often happens during big draw ceremonies... some awards were handed out first.
Chelsea received special recognition as the only team to win every major European competition. Zlatan Ibrahimović was the main character in a short-film to remind everyone about the new league phase format and also received the UEFA President’s Award.
Teams were also waiting anxiously to learn their fate, but Bayer Leverkusen had perhaps the reaction of the night, throwing a dig at Manchester United for their Carabao Cup defeat against League Two side Grimsby Town.
Man Utd fans were quick to react, though...
With all the pre-draw festivities wrapped-up, the madness of the draw was ready to begin.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea were one of the first teams to learn their eight league phase opponents. The Conference League and Club World Cup champions will host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, setting up a clash with plenty of Champions League heritage.
Furthermore, Chelsea’s full league phase opponents brought back good memories for Blues fans.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Returns to Anfield
One of the most scrutinized moves in recent time revolves around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to not renew his contract with Liverpool in favor of moving to Real Madrid.
The homegrown Red played a key role in Liverpool’s success for the better part of the last decade and had become a fan favorite in Anfield. However, his decision to leave the club broke hearts amongst Liverpool fans, turning into a villain in the eyes of many.
So, of course, the inevitable happened. Real Madrid drew Liverpool away at Anfield. If the reaction from Liverpool fans are any indication, Alexander-Arnold is in for a very hostile homecoming.
Kevin De Bruyne Gets His Man City Reunion
Alexander-Arnold returning to Anfield wasn’t the only big reunion in the cards. Kevin De Bruyne will also return to Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City drawing Serie A champions Napoli.
De Bruyne is arguably City’s biggest legend and one of the greatest players in Premier League history. However, the club opted to let him go at the end of last season. Now, he’ll return to the blue side of Manchester wearing a Napoli shirt.
Unlike Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne will surely receive a hero’s welcome.
Barcelona vs. PSG: Laporta Gets His Wish
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain appeared to be on a collision course to meet in the Champions League final a season ago. However, Inter Milan spoiled the party when they eliminated the Catalans in dramatic fashion in one of the greatest semifinals of all time.
The Parisians went on to defeat Inter in the final to claim their first-ever Champions League title.
Recently, Barcelona President Joan Laporta admitted he felt like there was a pending meeting between Barcelona and PSG. Well, that pending meeting is now a reality. The current holders will visit Barcelona. Luis Enrique will face his former club and most of the Ballon d’Or favorites will likely grace the pitch.
City and Madrid... Again
For the fifth straight season, Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League.
Los Blancos and the Cityzens have formed one of the biggest modern era rivalries in Europe. Winners of three of the past four Champions Leagues, they’ve delivered some of the greatest knockout-round ties in recent times.
Now, the Santiago Bernabéu will witness the latest iteration of the rivalry. The stakes won’t be as high as their previous matchups, but it’ll still be a game circled on calendars.
Arsenal Get a Favorable Draw?
Considering Arsenal were placed in Pot 2, many feared they could be at a disadvantage. However, with this relatively new league phase format, pot allocations don’t really matter as much.
There’s definitely tough matchups in the Gunners’ schedule, but they get Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid at home. They also avoided trips to Olympiacos’s hostile ground, a side that once eliminated them in the Europa League years ago.
Inter Milan away will be a difficult task, but in general, Arsenal look to have a manageable league phase journey.