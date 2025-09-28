‘Responsible’—Xabi Alonso Makes Honest Admission As Real Madrid Sink to 75-Year Low
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso accepted the blame for his side’s implosion against arch-rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday afternoon.
Alonso’s side bounced into the first derby of the season in ebullient form, racking up seven straight wins to start the 2025–26 campaign across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just four. They shipped five this weekend.
The 5–2 humbling at the Metropolitano was the first time Real have conceded as many as five goals against Atlético since a 6–3 thrashing in 1950, when Santiago Bernabéu was the club’s president rather than stadium.
Atlético raced in front and could have comfortably extended their advantage before Kylian Mbappé delivered a sucker-punch of an equalizer. Arda Güler fired Real into an unlikely 2–1 lead but the visitors’ individual talent could not outweigh Atlético’s obvious superiority for long. Alexander Sørloth headed the hosts level on the cusp of halftime, setting the scene for a second-half rout with three unanswered goals.
“It was a bad game,” Alonso admitted, “and it’s a deserved defeat.” While pointing out that his side are still “in a building phase,” the incoming coach insisted, “There are no excuses.”
Rejecting the opportunity to criticize the referee—which is a rarity in the Spanish capital—Alonso bluntly outlined: “We lacked fluidity with the ball, and without it, we were very weak in duels.
“It hurts us all, and the fans too, surely. We feel very responsible.” Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone was also keen to take credit for the result.
Diego Simeone Revels in Tactical Masterclass
Before Saturday’s derby, Simeone gathered his players together and asked them a question. “Of the important things in your life, is there anything wrong?”
When they all shook their heads, the Argentine coach shot back: “Then play, have fun. The life of a footballer goes by very quickly, and these games don’t come back.”
This was a performance for Atlético to savor. The hosts were rampant in the opening exchanges thanks to a deliberate tactical ploy which Simeone highlighted postmatch.
“[Real] Madrid are one of the best teams in the world,” he began. “We had to play a great game today. From the start, we knew where we could do damage, with breakthroughs on the outside with Nico [González], [Pablo] Barrios, Julián [Alvarez], Giuliano [Simeone]... We took the center backs out and left Sørloth inside to create chances. I think, beyond their two goals, the team did well.”
Time and again, Atlético flooded down the flanks before launching a cross into the box where the towering Sørloth was lurking with intent. Alonso recognized the same flaw: “They drew us in and played quickly from the long ball. And then, they pushed us, and we couldn’t even win the first duel... nor the second to progress.”
The aerial bombardment left Dean Huijsen—who endured a debut derby to forget—in a spin and forced Éder Militão off injured. Dani Carvajal soon joined the center back in the treatment room to ensure that Alonso’s defensive concerns extend beyond tactical failings.