Xabi Alonso Fuels Rodrygo Transfer Speculation With Latest Club World Cup Decision
For the second time this FIFA Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso benched Rodrygo in a must-win game for Real Madrid.
Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid has been uncertain ever since Carlo Ancelotti overlooked the winger in a title-deciding El Clásico. The Brazilian logged zero minutes against Barcelona and then missed out on Los Blancos’ final league matches of the season due to fitness concerns.
The arrival of Alonso was supposed to be a fresh start for Rodrygo after his poor 2024–25 campaign in which he found the back of the net just once in his final 22 appearances. It looked like the 24-year-old was a part of his new manager’s plans when he got the nod against Al Hilal in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener.
Except Los Blancos went on to only collect a point from the disappointing 1–1 draw. Rodrygo, despite assisting Real Madrid’s lone goal, was pulled in the 65th minute and then benched against Pachuca. He then only featured for 23 minutes in Real Madrid’s 3–0 victory over RB Salzburg to close out the group stage.
Things got even more bleak for Rodrygo when he was once again left out Alonso’s XI for Real Madrid’s round of 16 match against Juventus. Even when Los Blancos were desperate for an insurance goal in the latter stages of the game, the Brazil international was kept on the bench.
Rodrygo has now played just 23 minutes in Real Madrid’s last three matches, and 88 overall in the Club World Cup. The likes of Brahim Díaz and Dani Ceballos have more appearances than the winger in the United States this summer, a loud statement from Alonso.
Although the new Real Madrid boss insisted Rodrygo has “a big role to play” in the tournament, he is putting his trust in just Vinícius Júnior and now a healthy Kylian Mbappé up top, while Trent Alexander-Arnold occupies much of the right wing.
The lack of minutes does nothing but fuel the transfer rumors surrounding Rodrygo. The Brazilian has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, including Arsenal and Chelsea, and could soon find himself playing in the English top-flight should Alonso continue relegating him to the bench.
The Gunners, in particular, have their sights set on Rodrygo. The two-time Champions League winner would finally be able to play on his preferred left wing with a move to north London, providing a solution to Arsenal’s attacking woes from this last season. Still, Mikel Arteta’s side will likely have difficulty financing such a deal.
All eyes will be on Rodrygo when Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
