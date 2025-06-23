Xabi Alonso Makes Bold Rodrygo Decision in Real Madrid’s First Club World Cup Victory
Amid growing transfer speculation, Rodrygo did not play a single minute of Real Madrid’s first victory under Xabi Alonso.
Question marks surround Rodrygo’s place at Real Madrid following a poor 2024–25 campaign. The Brazilian scored just 14 goals in 51 appearances, his lowest total in a white shirt since 2021. By the end of the season, he had fallen out of Carlo Ancelotti's preferred XI.
Rodrygo seemed poised for a fresh start under new boss Alonso, who started the 24-year-old in his first match in charge of Los Blancos. The winger assisted Real Madrid’s only goal against Al Hilal, but was pulled in the 65th minute after an overall inconsistent performance.
Instead of giving Rodrygo a second chance to impress, Alonso instead opted to start Fede Valverde on the right wing against Pachuca in Los Blancos’ second Club World Cup fixture. Arda Güler also got the nod alongside Jude Bellingham in a 4-1-2-3, leaving Rodrygo as the odd man out.
Not only did the Brazil international not start at Bank of America Stadium, but he also did not even come on as a substitute. Rodrygo sat on the bench for the entirety of Real Madrid’s 3–1 victory against Pachuca, failing to even warm-up in the second half.
Alonso gave minutes to Brahim Díaz, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modrić, Antonio Rüdiger and even Real Madrid Castilla product Víctor Muñoz over the Brazilian. Rodrygo was one of only three first-team players, along with back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and transfer-bound Lucas Vázquez, that did not feature in the match.
Rodrygo could also be on his way out of the biggest club in the world. The two-time Champions League winner has garnered interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea. Although Rodrygo seemed determined to stay at Real Madrid, the decision might ultimately come down to Alonso’s plans moving forward.
With the emergence of Güler as well as the impending arrival of Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo might have to face the harsh reality that his time at Real Madrid could come to an end sooner than he had hoped.
