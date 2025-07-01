Xabi Alonso Reveals Kylian Mbappe Fitness Status Amid Real Madrid ‘Challenges’
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso revealed that there is a “big possibility” for Kylian Mbappé to feature against Juventus in the first round of the Club World Cup knockout stages, although quite where he fits into the new setup is one of the coach’s many “challenges”.
Alonso’s new side will hope to avoid the ignominy suffered by Manchester City in crashing out of the last 16. While it would not be quite the same shock level as Al Hilal’s triumph, Madrid are favored in Tuesday’s clash with Juventus.
Those chances of progression to the quarterfinals could be boosted by Mbappé’s first appearance in the competition. The prolific Frenchman was hospitalized after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis before returning to training last week.
Alonso opted against risking his forward in the final group game against RB Salzburg, but could get the chance to field him for the first time this week. “Kylian is doing well now and we are speaking every single day,” the Spanish coach told assembled media on Monday.
“We will talk to him in the morning to make the final decision. It’s a big possibility that he makes his Club World Cup debut tomorrow, though. I don’t know how much, but it’s a big possibility.”
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
If Alonso retains the fluid 3-5-2 formation which he deployed against Salzburg with such success, the obvious role for Mbappé would be alongside Vinícius Júnior upfront. This, however, would dislodge academy graduate Gonzalo García, who has played so well in a selfless scurrying role that Alonso has reportedly turned down the option of signing another striker.
The prospect of Mbappé and Vinícius leading the line again is an enticing prospect when Madrid have the ball, but the duo’s lackluster approach to pressing could come under scrutiny against a savvy Juventus side.
“This is our third week together,” Alonso noted. “I am pumped, very excited, but there are so many things that you have to manage—footballers, so many people, based on trust for the future.
“We are spending a lot of time together, so that’s helping us speed up the process. So far it has been very challenging. With such an intense competition in a short time, to be able to build our principles, it’s challenging. We are building connections in these early stages, but we are reaching a moment where we have to do it tomorrow.”
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article