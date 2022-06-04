Skip to main content
Softball

Northwestern, Oregon State Eliminated From Women’s College World Series

Friday night featured two elimination games at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

No. 5 seed UCLA routed No. 9 Northwestern 6–1 in the first game of the night. Bruins star Megan Faraimo carried UCLA from the brink of elimination, giving up up just five hits and striking out 10. 

At the plate, Faraimo came through with a crucial solo home run in the sixth inning to add some insurance and give the Bruins a 3–1 lead, before UCLA added three more insurance runs in the seventh to break the game open.

The final score isn’t indicative of just how close the game was, but nevertheless UCLA will be in the same spot on Sunday—in an elimination game against the loser of Saturday’s matchup between Florida and Oklahoma.

In the nightcap, Arizona used a clutch two-run sixth inning to break open a 1–1 ballgame and survive the elimination game by a final score of 3–1 over Oregon State.

Wildcats first baseman Carlie Scupin hit an RBI double to break the tie, before Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single two batters later to put Arizona up 3–1. Oregon State threatened in the top of the 7th, but with two runners on base, Kiki Escobar lined out to left which ended the Beavers’ season.

