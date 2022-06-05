The Women’s College World Series continues to draw record crowds through the first week of tournament action.

Thanks to a remarkable turnout for Saturday’s doubleheader in Oklahoma City, the event set a new single-day attendance record of 12,533 fans, according to Front Office Sports. The matchups, which were held inside the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, saw Oklahoma and Oklahoma State defeat Texas and UCLA in their respective double elimination round matchups.

The new attendance record comes two days after crowds of 12,282 and 12,320 attended Sessions 1 and 2, respectively, on Thursday. Both sessions set individual attendance marks not seen in the 40-year history of the event.

As fans continue to show up in record numbers, the WCWS should expect a steady rise in attendance entering Sunday’s game. UCLA-Florida and Arizona-Texas will face off in the elimination bracket with the winners moving on to the semifinals.

More Softball Coverage: