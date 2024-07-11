Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer on NFL-Sunday Ticket Decision
Episode 503 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with "Sports Business Journal" NFL reporter Ben Fischer. Fischer covered the antitrust trial in which a jury ordered the NFL to pay $4.7 billion for violating antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service. How much will Sunday Ticket customers get and when? What are the NFL's chances to win an appeal? What does the verdict mean for how the NFL will distribute games in the future? Will the NFL ever sell single-team or single-game packages? What revelations came out of the trial? Fischer also talks about what's going on with the NFL Network, the cancellation of the popular "Around the NFL" podcast, moving "Good Morning Football" out of New York and more.
Following Fischer, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include Joe Burrow's idea for the NFL schedule, the backlash to LeBron James playing with Bronny James, the Yankees' woes and much more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.