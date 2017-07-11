Sports Illustrated will celebrate the launch of its second annual Fashionable 50 list in Los Angeles on July 18, honoring the most stylish athletes in sports.

For the second consecutive year, the editors at Sports Illustrated teamed up with experts across the sports and fashion industries to select the world’s 50 most fashionable athletes. The expert panel includes InStyle executive editor Faye Penn, People deputy style editor Sharon Kanter, NBA commentator and style icon Walt Clyde Frazier, athlete stylists and more. The event will bring together current and former professional athletes, models, celebrities and insiders in the fashion world to celebrate the intersection of sports and fashion.

This year's Fashionable 50 cover and full 2017 list will be released next week. Among those returning to this year's list include Victor Cruz, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, Henrik Lundqvist and more.

The invite-only event, presented by Michael Kors, will be held at Avenue in Los Angeles and will feature a live red carpet show, streamed on SI.com and Sports Illustrated’s Facebook page on July 18.

Last year, the inaugural Fashionable 50 list featured Cruz as 2016’s Most Fashionable Athlete, and four special flip covers, featuring Cruz, Russell Westbrook, Von Miller and Swin Cash.

Expected attendees include members of the 2017 Fashionable 50 list such as 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban, Tyrod Taylor, Marcedes Lewis and Robbie Rogers, as well as SI Swimsuit models and more.

Check back next week for the Fashionable 50 cover reveal and full list on SI.com.