Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2019

This year, there were performances for the ages and images for all time. Sports Illustrated's photographers traveled the globe to capture them all.

Kohjiro Kinno

Tiger Woods at the 18th hole after his final putt and Masters victory at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Simon Bruty

Luis Saez leading the 2019 Kentucky Derby aboard Maximum Security (7) at Churchill Downs. Maximum Security would later be disqualified for interfering with the path of two other horses.

John W. McDonough

Utah QB Tyler Huntley attempts a pass against the USC Trojans during Week 4 of college football at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.

Donald Miralle

A swimmer begins the 25km Open Water Final at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Erick W. Rasco

Gennady Golovkin (R) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko during their middleweight title fight at the IBF/IBO World Middleweight Title at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Simon Bruty

Baltimore Ravens Kenny Young (40) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II (15) during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Simon Bruty

Closeup of San Francisco 49ers Mike Person (68) during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Erick W. Rasco

A player dunks during a Roselle Catholic High School vs. St. Mary Asuumption High School boys basketball game in Elizabeth, N.J.

Simon Bruty

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass vs. Texas A&M at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

Fred Vuich

JR Johnson referees as John Erneste of Missouri wrestles during the 2019 NCAA DI Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kohjiro Kinno

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) walks off the field during a game at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Greg Nelson

Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks vs. the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Jordan S. Naholowaa Murph

67th Moloka'i Hoe Outrigger Canoe Race in the Ka'iwi Channel in Moloka'i, Hawaii.

John W. McDonough

Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Greg Nelson

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott (21) and QB Dak Prescott (4) during on field interview with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the NFC Wildcard game vs. Seattle Seahawks.

Darren Carroll

The New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Kohjiro Kinno

Closeup of Golden State Warriors DeMarcus Cousins during the National Anthem before a game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

John W. McDonough

Clemson WR Justyn Ross makes a catch vs. Alabama during the College Football National Championship game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Greg Nelson

Golden State Warriors vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Kohjiro Kinno

Formula Drift at the Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif.

Simon Bruty

Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Wildcard game at MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Erick W. Rasco

SailGP competition in the Hudson River in New York.

Donald Miralle

Teams warmup during the Team Free Artistic Swimming competition at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

David E. Klutho

Memphis East HS James Wiseman (32) in the locker room with his teammates before a game against Rancho Christian in West Memphis, Ark. Wiseman was one of the top recruits in the nation and committed to University of Memphis for the fall of 2019, before he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA and was suspended from play in Nov. 2019.

Erick W. Rasco

Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz during their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Chris Keane

Zion Williamson of Duke grimacing in pain after he falls down and tears his shoe against North Carolina in Durham, N.C.

Simon Bruty

Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon (28) rushing vs. the Baltimore Ravens at MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

David E. Klutho

Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins goes up against Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues during Game One of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Kevin D. Liles

Holy Spirit Prep Anthony Edwards (5) in action vs. Heritage high School in Atlanta.

Erick W. Rasco

New England Patriots David Andrews (60) on bench with teammates during the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

David E. Klutho

Michigan's Jon Teske (15) goes up against Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Greg Nelson

Competitors line up at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest at Frontier Meats in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Jeff Haynes

Chicago Bears Cody Parkey (1) in action, attempting a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., during the NFC wildcard game. Treyvon Hester (90) blocked the field goal to win game for the Eagles, 16-15.

Kohjiro Kinno

Manny Pacquiao running outside in tunnel with associates before the WBA Super World Welterweight Title.

John W. McDonough

Kawhi Leonard goes up against the Lakers in a regular season game at the Staples Center in L.A.

Kevin D. Liles

A young fan greets players at the 2019 McDonalds All-American Game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Simon Bruty

Duke's Zion Williamson goes up against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA east regional finals at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Jamie Schwaberow

Cleveland Browns WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) and QB Baker Mayfield (6) during the National Anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.

David E. Klutho

Baylor's Didi Richards goes up to the basket against Oregon during the Final Four Semifinal at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Kevin D. Liles

Atlanta United's Hector Villalba stands with Leandro González stand in the elevator in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta before a game against Orlando City.

Kevin D. Liles

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan is victorious after a game against Orlando City at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Greg Nelson

Fans lounge in the pool at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, during a Frisco Roughriders MiLB game.

Kohjiro Kinno

Justin Rose during Saturday play during the US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Erick W. Rasco

Delaware Elite TC member (4) in action, with baton during the boys 4x200-meter relay final at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games at The Armory in New York.

Fred Vuich

Gloves and sticks on the ice during the UMass vs. Minnesota Duluth game at the 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey championship.

Erick W. Rasco

Jorge Masvidal (L) in action against Nate Diaz during welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Erick W. Rasco

A racer stands with his sled dogs during the Iditarod Race in Unalakleet, Alaska.

Simon Bruty

Megan Rapinoe warms up before the 2019 FIFA Womens World Cup quarterfinal against France at Parc des Princes in Paris.

John W. McDonough

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Beck

Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler (21) pitching against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Erick W. Rasco

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid interacts with fans during Game 3 of the Eastern conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

Simon Bruty

Spectators attend the 2019 Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course Baltimore, Md.

Erick W. Rasco

The shadow of a Los Angeles Chargers player appears in the tunnel before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Erick W. Rasco

Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Women's Giant Slalom at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont during 2019 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Erick W. Rasco

Deontay Wilder knocks down Dominic Breazeale during the WBC world heavyweight title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder won by KO in the first round.

Erick W. Rasco

Jennifer Maia (L) goes up against Katlyn Chookagian during the women's flyweight bout at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Erick W. Rasco

The Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden during a regular season game.

Erick W. Rasco

Neighborhood kids play hockey in Nome, Alaska.

Kohjiro Kinno

Tiger Woods takes his second shot on the fifth hole during Sunday play at Augusta National at the Masters.

Simon Bruty

Clemson's Tee Higgins makes a catch against Texas A&M at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Erick W. Rasco

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods walk off the course after the first round during the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Kohjiro Kinno

Competitors in the men's division compete in the 2019 Amgen Tour of California in Santa Maria, Calif.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is victorious after winning fight against Anthony Joshua during the WBO world heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Erick W. Rasco

New York Liberty Asia Durr (25) in action during game against the Chicago Sun at Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

Simon Bruty

Tiger Woods walks through runway with caddie during Friday play at the 2019 British Open Championship at the Dunluce Course of Royal Portrush GC in Northern Ireland.

Fred Vuich

Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Robert Beck

A competitor takes a break at the Vans Park Series World Championships at the Vans Utah Sports Commission Skatepark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rob Tringali

Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson (10), scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Erick W. Rasco

Closeup of Deontay Wilder entering the ring wearing crowned face mask against Dominic Breazeale during the BC world heavyweight title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder won by KO in the first round.

Kevin D. Liles

Runners compete in the Big Backyard Ultramarathon in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Laura Heald

Central Florida Jake Hescock (88) celebrates his touchdown against Stanford at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando.

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) spills sunflower seeds on Freddy Galvis in the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City

John W. McDonough

Richie James Jr. (13) of the San Francisco 49ers goes up against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rob Tringali

New York Yankees fans celebrate in the stands during Game 1 of the MLB playoffs against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in Bronx.

Simon Bruty

New England Patriots Julian Edelman (11) in action against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Erick W. Rasco

Closeup of Jamaica Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action during the women's 100-meter final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Fraser-Pryce won gold.

Greg Nelson

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson (1) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

David E. Klutho

St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright sits in the dugout during Game 2 of the NLCS Playoff Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

David E. Klutho

Kyle Ulbrich (48) punts for Middle Tennessee in a game against University of Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Erick W. Rasco

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees collides at home plate with the catcher of the Colorado Rockies during a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

John W. McDonough

A fan cheers during the MLS Cup Playoff game LAFC vs. LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

John W. McDonough

Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) heads the ball against Los Angeles FC Eduard Atuesta (20) during the MLS Playoffs at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Jamie Schwaberow

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) in the tunnel before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.

Greg Nelson

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Jordan Naholowa'a Murph

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield (6) in action against San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Erick W. Rasco

Keith Thurman on the vertical climber during a workout at St. Petersburg Boxing Club in St. Petersburg, Fla., before the WBA super world welterweight title fight.

David E. Klutho

Rear view of Azur Kamara (5) of Kansas in action against Oklahoma Jeremiah Hall (27) at KU Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

David E. Klutho

Rear view of Houston Astros Josh Reddick (22) watching ball go over wall for home run against the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Carlos Saavedra

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Travis Etienne (9) at Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Erick W. Rasco

Tom Brady walks through the tunnel with the team before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Nils Nilsen

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker (1) in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Jamie Schwaberow

Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton (14) goes up against Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward (21) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.

John W. McDonough

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A.

Jamie Schwaberow

Casey Kreiter (42) of the Broncos celebrates in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.

Erick W. Rasco

Yale players celebrate a win over Harvard at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn.

Nils Nilsen

Tevin Coleman (26) of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Simon Bruty

Spectators watch the 2019 World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

David E. Klutho

Ja Morant of Murray State dunks over University of Tennessee Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.

Erick W. Rasco

Houston Astros Jose Urquidy (65) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park during Game 4 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.

Kevin D. Liles

LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in action, rushing against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Kevin D. Liles

LSU QB Joe Burrow (9) and coach Ed Orgeron are victorious after winning game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.