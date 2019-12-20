Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2019
Tiger Woods at the 18th hole after his final putt and Masters victory at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Luis Saez leading the 2019 Kentucky Derby aboard Maximum Security (7) at Churchill Downs. Maximum Security would later be disqualified for interfering with the path of two other horses.
Utah QB Tyler Huntley attempts a pass against the USC Trojans during Week 4 of college football at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.
A swimmer begins the 25km Open Water Final at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Gennady Golovkin (R) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko during their middleweight title fight at the IBF/IBO World Middleweight Title at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Baltimore Ravens Kenny Young (40) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II (15) during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
Closeup of San Francisco 49ers Mike Person (68) during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
A player dunks during a Roselle Catholic High School vs. St. Mary Asuumption High School boys basketball game in Elizabeth, N.J.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass vs. Texas A&M at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.
JR Johnson referees as John Erneste of Missouri wrestles during the 2019 NCAA DI Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) walks off the field during a game at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks vs. the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs at the Toyota Center in Houston.
67th Moloka'i Hoe Outrigger Canoe Race in the Ka'iwi Channel in Moloka'i, Hawaii.
Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott (21) and QB Dak Prescott (4) during on field interview with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the NFC Wildcard game vs. Seattle Seahawks.
The New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Closeup of Golden State Warriors DeMarcus Cousins during the National Anthem before a game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.
Clemson WR Justyn Ross makes a catch vs. Alabama during the College Football National Championship game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Golden State Warriors vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Formula Drift at the Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif.
Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Wildcard game at MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
SailGP competition in the Hudson River in New York.
Teams warmup during the Team Free Artistic Swimming competition at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Memphis East HS James Wiseman (32) in the locker room with his teammates before a game against Rancho Christian in West Memphis, Ark. Wiseman was one of the top recruits in the nation and committed to University of Memphis for the fall of 2019, before he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA and was suspended from play in Nov. 2019.
Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz during their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Zion Williamson of Duke grimacing in pain after he falls down and tears his shoe against North Carolina in Durham, N.C.
Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon (28) rushing vs. the Baltimore Ravens at MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins goes up against Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues during Game One of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
Holy Spirit Prep Anthony Edwards (5) in action vs. Heritage high School in Atlanta.
New England Patriots David Andrews (60) on bench with teammates during the NFL playoffs against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Michigan's Jon Teske (15) goes up against Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
Competitors line up at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest at Frontier Meats in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Chicago Bears Cody Parkey (1) in action, attempting a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., during the NFC wildcard game. Treyvon Hester (90) blocked the field goal to win game for the Eagles, 16-15.
Manny Pacquiao running outside in tunnel with associates before the WBA Super World Welterweight Title.
Kawhi Leonard goes up against the Lakers in a regular season game at the Staples Center in L.A.
A young fan greets players at the 2019 McDonalds All-American Game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Duke's Zion Williamson goes up against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA east regional finals at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Cleveland Browns WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) and QB Baker Mayfield (6) during the National Anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.
Baylor's Didi Richards goes up to the basket against Oregon during the Final Four Semifinal at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Atlanta United's Hector Villalba stands with Leandro González stand in the elevator in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta before a game against Orlando City.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan is victorious after a game against Orlando City at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Fans lounge in the pool at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, during a Frisco Roughriders MiLB game.
Justin Rose during Saturday play during the US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Delaware Elite TC member (4) in action, with baton during the boys 4x200-meter relay final at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games at The Armory in New York.
Gloves and sticks on the ice during the UMass vs. Minnesota Duluth game at the 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey championship.
Jorge Masvidal (L) in action against Nate Diaz during welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
A racer stands with his sled dogs during the Iditarod Race in Unalakleet, Alaska.
Megan Rapinoe warms up before the 2019 FIFA Womens World Cup quarterfinal against France at Parc des Princes in Paris.
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.
Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler (21) pitching against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid interacts with fans during Game 3 of the Eastern conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.
Spectators attend the 2019 Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course Baltimore, Md.
The shadow of a Los Angeles Chargers player appears in the tunnel before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Women's Giant Slalom at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont during 2019 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.
Deontay Wilder knocks down Dominic Breazeale during the WBC world heavyweight title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder won by KO in the first round.
Jennifer Maia (L) goes up against Katlyn Chookagian during the women's flyweight bout at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden during a regular season game.
Neighborhood kids play hockey in Nome, Alaska.
Tiger Woods takes his second shot on the fifth hole during Sunday play at Augusta National at the Masters.
Clemson's Tee Higgins makes a catch against Texas A&M at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods walk off the course after the first round during the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Competitors in the men's division compete in the 2019 Amgen Tour of California in Santa Maria, Calif.
Andy Ruiz Jr. is victorious after winning fight against Anthony Joshua during the WBO world heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York Liberty Asia Durr (25) in action during game against the Chicago Sun at Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.
Tiger Woods walks through runway with caddie during Friday play at the 2019 British Open Championship at the Dunluce Course of Royal Portrush GC in Northern Ireland.
Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
A competitor takes a break at the Vans Park Series World Championships at the Vans Utah Sports Commission Skatepark in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson (10), scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
Closeup of Deontay Wilder entering the ring wearing crowned face mask against Dominic Breazeale during the BC world heavyweight title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder won by KO in the first round.
Runners compete in the Big Backyard Ultramarathon in Bell Buckle, Tenn.
Central Florida Jake Hescock (88) celebrates his touchdown against Stanford at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando.
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) spills sunflower seeds on Freddy Galvis in the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City
Richie James Jr. (13) of the San Francisco 49ers goes up against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
New York Yankees fans celebrate in the stands during Game 1 of the MLB playoffs against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in Bronx.
New England Patriots Julian Edelman (11) in action against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Closeup of Jamaica Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action during the women's 100-meter final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Fraser-Pryce won gold.
New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson (1) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright sits in the dugout during Game 2 of the NLCS Playoff Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Kyle Ulbrich (48) punts for Middle Tennessee in a game against University of Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees collides at home plate with the catcher of the Colorado Rockies during a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
A fan cheers during the MLS Cup Playoff game LAFC vs. LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) heads the ball against Los Angeles FC Eduard Atuesta (20) during the MLS Playoffs at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) in the tunnel before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.
Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield (6) in action against San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Keith Thurman on the vertical climber during a workout at St. Petersburg Boxing Club in St. Petersburg, Fla., before the WBA super world welterweight title fight.
Rear view of Azur Kamara (5) of Kansas in action against Oklahoma Jeremiah Hall (27) at KU Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
Rear view of Houston Astros Josh Reddick (22) watching ball go over wall for home run against the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Travis Etienne (9) at Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Tom Brady walks through the tunnel with the team before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker (1) in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.
Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton (14) goes up against Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward (21) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A.
Casey Kreiter (42) of the Broncos celebrates in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo.
Yale players celebrate a win over Harvard at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn.
Tevin Coleman (26) of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Spectators watch the 2019 World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Ja Morant of Murray State dunks over University of Tennessee Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.
Houston Astros Jose Urquidy (65) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park during Game 4 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.
LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in action, rushing against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
LSU QB Joe Burrow (9) and coach Ed Orgeron are victorious after winning game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.