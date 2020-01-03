Sports Illustrated's Photos of the Decade

As we close out the decade and begin 2020, we're looking back on the best imagery from Sports Illustrated photographers from the last 10 years.

2010

Bob Rosato

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant celebrates after Game 7 after winning the championship against the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles.

Robert Beck

Brigham Young's Bryan Kariya loses helmet during a tackle by Washington's Talia Crichton (11) and Cort Dennison (31) with the Wasash Mountains in the background in Provo, Utah.

Simon Bruty

Spain's defender Carles Puyol jumps for a header over Netherlands' defender John Heitinga (bottom) during the 2010 World Cup football final between the Netherlands and Spain on July 11, 2010 at Soccer City stadium in Soweto, suburban Johannesburg. Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 to win the World Cup.

Bob Rosato

Alabama RB Trent Richardson (3) loses helmet on a tackle by Texas safety Blake Gideon (21) and LB Dustin Earnest (42) at the NCAA Football 2010 BCS National Championship Game in Pasadena, Calif.

Bob Martin

Curtis Tomasevicz celebrates a gold medal with Steve Mesler, Justin Olsen, and Steven Holcomb. during the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games Bobsleigh men's final competition at the Sliding Centre in Whistler, BC, Canada.

Kohjiro Kinno

Dustin Johnson hits a shot from No. 18 bunker during Sunday play at Straits Course of Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. Johnson took a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in the sand.

Simon Bruty

Lindsey Vonn skis during the Women's Downhill Final at Whistler Creekside in Whistler, Canada. Vonn won gold.

Heinz Kluetmeier

New Orleans Saints Tracy Porter returns an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV in Miami.

Bob Martin

Rafeal Nadal competes in the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Robert Beck

Edgar Renteria reprised his October success with a home run in the 5th inning, and three RBIs later, as the Giants won game two of the World Series 9-0. Renteria pulled an 0-1 pitch at the letters down the left-field line, where it landed about eight rows deep, next to an alleyway. Renteria had gone 53 straight at-bats without a home run.

2011

Aerial view of Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin against the Charlotte Bobcats at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Peter Read Miller

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaps into the air to avoid the pass rush of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders during their Super Bowl XLV matchup in Irving, Texas.

Al Tielemans

St. Louis Cardinals Chris Carpenter dives head-first into first base during Game 1 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

Aerial view of Germany's Andrea Petkovic serving against Italy's Roberta Vinci during Women's third Round of the U.S. Open at BJK National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Simon Bruty

Clemson's DeAndre Hopkins (6) makes a catch against North Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Greg Nelson

Kentucky Marquis Teague (25) dribbles against Louisville with the student section behind him at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

John Biever

Chicago Cubs Reed Johnson stands in the outfield as seagulls interrupt the game against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

John Biever

Aerial view of Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Braun at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wis.

John W. McDonough

North Carolina's James Michael McAdoo (43) plays defense against Michigan State Keith Appling (11) aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier docked in Naval Air Station North Island on Veterans Day in San Diego.

Fred Vuich

Rory McIlroy at the 10th tee during the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md.

2012

Greg Nelson

Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Damian Strohmeyer

Boston Bruins Chris Kelly (23) is checked by the Washington Capitals TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Simon Bruty

Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze Medal Match at the Horse Guards Parade in London during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Damian Strohmeyer

Phoenix Suns Sebastian Telfair goes up against Celtics Kevin Garnett during a game at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Erick W. Rasco

Andy Murray competes during the Mens Final at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

David E. Klutho

Missouri Russell Hansbrough (32) gets upended during a tackle by Alabama LaMichael Fanning (44), Tyler Hayes (36), and Denzel Devall (30) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Erick W. Rasco

Matthias Steiner of Germany competes in the men's weightlifting 105 KG competition during the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games at the Excel Center.

John Biever

NY Giants WR Victor Cruz (80) makes a juggling catch for a touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Paulo Roberto Paula of Brazil, Henryk Szost of Poland and Wirimai Juwawo of Zimbabwe compete during the Mens Marathon at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games at The Mall in London.

Damian Strohmeyer

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Reid Brignac lands on Boston Red Sox Jacoby Ellsbury as Ellsbury slides into second base during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston on April 13, 2012. Ellsbury was injured on the play and left the game.

2013

Greg Nelson

Aerial view of Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during a tip off against San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan (21) at American Airlines Arena during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

Fred Vuich

Tiger Woods at the 8th tee during the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Fla.

Robert Beck

Canelo Alvarez is hit by Floyd Mayweather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

John W. McDonough

Aggie A&M Corps marching rank file cadets before a game against Alabama at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Greg Nelson

University of Kentucky vs. Baylor University game at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas.

Bill Frakes

Zach DeBell of South Carolina during a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Serena Williams holds her trophy after winning the U.S. Open women's final at BJK National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, N.Y.

Al Tielemans

Navy long snapper Joe Cardona (93) set at the line of scrimmage before a snap against Army at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Robert Beck

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird in the locker room before Game 4 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

2014

Simon Bruty

Sebastian Colloredo of Italy competes in Mens Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Center inKrysnaya Polyana, Krosnodar, Russia.

Jonathan Ferrey

Marcus Mariota of Oregon looks to throw a pass as the sun sets set during a game against Michigan State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Al Tielemans

Mo'ne Davis of the Mid-Atlantc Region team from Philadelphia throws a pitch against the Nashville team.

Carlos M. Saavedra

WR Odell Beckham Jr. scores touchdown to make the score 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys during a game at MetLife Stadium/East Rutherford, N.J.

John W. McDonough

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs rebounds against Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Al Tielemans

Ohio State Buckeys fan John "Big Nut" Peters cheers as he is surrounded by cadets from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Penn State celebrates winning the National Championship for women's volleyball against Brigham University.

Robert Beck

Infrared image of round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Simon Bruty

Alexei Almoukov of Austria competes in the men's individual 20 km biathlon during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Ktrysnaya Polyana, Krosnodar, Russia.

John W. McDonough

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Patriots passes against LB Jerry Attaochu of the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

2015

Carlos M. Saavedra

Julian Edelman of the Patriots makes a catch against the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Simon Bruty

NCAA College Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Andrew Hancock

American Pharoah (5), ridden by jockey Victor Espinoza, leads Materiality (8), Keen Ice (7), Frosted (6) and Madefromlucky (3) at the half-mile pole en route to winning the race and the Triple Crown at the 2015 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Bob Martin

Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza walk off court holding trophies at Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Simon Bruty

USA players victorious with trophy after winning theFIFA Women's World Cup Final against Japan at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada.

Greg Nelson

Draymond Green in the NBA Finals Cleveland Cavaliers against Golden State Warriors during Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

John Iacono

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots passes during Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.

John W. McDonough

Kyle Wiltjer of Gonzaga during a game against Pepperdine at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash.

Donald Miralle

Charles Nelson (6) of Oregon flies through the air but falls short of the endzone on the one-yard line against Nate Andrews (29) and Tyler Hunter (1) of Florida State during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Robert Beck

Floyd Mayweather boxes against Manny Pacquiao during the unified welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand/Las Vegas.

2016

Greg Nelson

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Erick W. Rasco

Fans cheer from the stands during the 2016 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Damian Strohmeyer

Clemson's Mike Williams makes a catch for a 50-yard reception against Boston College's Isaac Yiadom at Boston College Alumni Stadium in Newton, Mass.

Erick W. Rasco

Fans gather outside of Wrigley Field before Game 3 of the World Series where the Chicago Cubs played the Cleveland Indians.

Donald Miralle

Michael Phelps competes in the men's 200-meter butterfly final during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Phelps took home a gold medal in this event.

Simon Bruty (left); Kohjiro Kinno (right)

Simone Biles holds her medals from the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games (left). Simone Biles trains leading up to the Olympic Games at her gym in Spring, Texas.

Jordan Naholowa'a Murph

Brazil's Neymar scores the game winning penalty kick against Germany goalie Timo Horn during the Men's Final Gold Medal match at Maracana Stadium. Brazil wins in the penalty kick shootout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

David E. Klutho

Chicago Vocational School students look to their coach before a game at Gately Park in Chicago.

Deanne Fitzmaurice

Broncos QB Peyton Manning jogs on the field during Super Bowl L. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10.

Duke's Luke Kennard agaisnt Devonte' Graham of Kansas at Madison Square Garden in New York during the State Farm Champions Classic.

2017

Erick W. Rasco

Runners make their way through South Williamsburg during the the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon.

Simon Bruty

New England Patriots Julian Edelman is suspended midair against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

Greg Nelson

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks makes his way on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the regular season.

Robert Beck

Floyd Mayweather looks at his opponent Conor McGregor at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Winslow Townson

George Springer of the Houston Astros dives into home during ALDS Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.

Laura Heald

Always Dreaming #5, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, competes during the 2017 Kentucky Derby Race in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Marco Garcia

A student from Kahuku High School practices with his football team, the Red Raiders in Kahuku, Hawaii.

Greg Nelson

North Carolina Joel Berry II dribbles against Gonzaga at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., during the Final Four Championship.

David E. Klutho

Washington Capitals Nate Schmidt with the puck in a a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Erick W. Rasco

Sergio Garcia looks back after winning the 2017 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia.

2018

Donald Miralle

Competitors begin the triathlon race during the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Kailua, Hawaii.

Rob Tringali

Alabama's Devonta Smith makes a touchdown catch against Georgia during the College Football National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Mike Smith in action aboard Justify during the Belmont Stakes at in Elmont, N.Y. Justify went onto win the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown.

Rob Tringali

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in Center City after the Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the Patriots.

John W. McDonough

Patrick Mahomes in action against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 11 of the regular season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Erick W. Rasco

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy (13) watches his 18th inning, walk-off home run leave the park against Boston Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi (17) at Dodger Stadium during Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Bob Martin

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany compete in the 4-man Bobsleigh Heat 3 in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on the February 25, 2018.

Jonathan Ferrey

LeBron James of the Lakers dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rose Garden in Portland, Ore.

Winslow Townson

Boston Red Sox Andrew Benintendi makes a leaping catch at wall against Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park during Game 2 of the World Series in Boston.

David E. Klutho

Notre Dame QB Ian Book makes a pass against Pittsburgh at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

2019

Kohjiro Kinno

Tiger Woods at the 18th hole after his final putt and Masters victory at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Simon Bruty

Closeup of San Francisco 49ers Mike Person (68) during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Simon Bruty

Baltimore Ravens Kenny Young (40) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II (15) during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Erick W. Rasco

Closeup of Jamaica Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action during the women's 100-meter final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Fraser-Pryce won gold.

John W. McDonough

Utah QB Tyler Huntley attempts a pass against the USC Trojans during Week 4 of college football at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.

Simon Bruty

USA Rose Lavelle (16) victorious after scoring goal and winning game vs Netherlands at Parc Olympique Lyonnais during the FIFA World Cup.

Erick W. Rasco

USA Serena Williams in action against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during Women's Finals match of the US Open at BJK National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY.

David E. Klutho

Ja Morant of Murray State dunks over University of Tennessee Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.

Kohjiro Kinno

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) walks off the field during a game at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Donald Miralle

A swimmer begins the 25km Open Water Final at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.