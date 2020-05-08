Sports fans are starved for live games and events to watch during the coronavirus pandemic. As some states are starting to ease their stay-at-home orders, a handful of sports will return to TV this weekend.

Most U.S. sports leagues remain shuttered during the pandemic, but leagues like the NBA making plans for players to train at team facilities voluntarily this month. Earlier this week, the Korean Baseball Organization finally started its postponed season on Tuesday. The KBO partnered with ESPN to air games in the U.S. much to the delight of fans missing MLB.

Check out all the sports on TV this weekend:

UFC Returns With UFC 249:

After an eight-week hiatus, UFC resumes on Saturday night with a stacked UFC 249 card headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje fighting for the interim lightweight championship. The event will be held at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

You can watch the prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The pay-per-view main event airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ESPN+.

PBR Continues in Oklahoma:

Professional Bull Riding action continues this weekend in Guthrie, Okla., at Lazy E Arena and Ranch on Saturday and Sunday. This marks the third weekend PBR has held events without fans amid the virus outbreak, although it plans to open back up to fans on May 30 in Sheridan, Wyo.

CBS Sports will air PBR's Saturday event at 8 p.m. ET.

Cornhole Restarts While Social Distancing:

The American Cornhole League will return to live competition on Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C. The singles and doubles tournaments will feature fewer ACL Pros than usual, and all players are being monitored and screened for COVID-19.

The tournament will air on ESPN at noon ET and ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.

KBO Keeps Going:

Baseball fans are embracing the Korean Baseball Organization during the postponed MLB season. ESPN has aired games since Tuesday from KBO's empty stadiums. The Korean baseball league delivers plenty of home runs, bat flips and a mix of former MLB players and Korean-born stars.

You can catch Saturday's LG Twins vs. NC Dinos live on ESPN at 4 a.m. ET. The network will rebroadcast the game at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sunday's matchup between the LG Twins and NC Dinos will air live on ESPN2 at 1 a.m. ET.

Tennis Returns in Florida:

Four young tennis stars are participating in a three-day round-robin event on a private court in West Palm Beach, Florida. Reilly Opelka, who is No. 39 on the ATP world tour, will compete in the UTR Pro Match Series with fellow American Tommy Paul (No. 57 in the world), Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (No. 29) and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 47).

The event started on Friday afternoon and no fans or personnel other than a chair umpire will be present. The competitors will play each other in a first-to-four games, best-of-three set format over the first two days. Sunday will feature third-place and championship matches.

The Tennis Channel's coverage of the event begins at noon ET on Friday-Sunday.