Introducing SI:AM, Our New Weekday Morning Newsletter

A one-stop shop for everything you need to know in sports.

Sports Illustrated is launching a brand-new morning newsletter. SI:AM will deliver the most noteworthy, compelling and essential sports news to your inbox every weekday, starting Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Built from feedback from our readers and internal discussions, we are confident this email will be a one-stop shop for everything you need to know in sports.

si-am-on-phone

If this sounds like something you're interested in, join us by signing up for SI:AM at SI.com/newsletters. (If you already receive our SI Extra newsletter, you are already signed up.)

SI Recommends

And, I'm betting your friends, family, coworkers, worst enemies or even just random people on the street will like it, too. Just share this article with them and tell them to sign up for free SI.com/newsletters. As always, you can also receive all the benefits of an SI subscription for just $1 for the first month.

If you need more convincing, here's a little bit more about me:

I’ve been a writer at SI since 2014, initially on the breaking news team (so you know I’ve got a sharp eye for news). Since ’18, I’ve written the daily Hot Clicks column, which you’re probably familiar with if you’re a regular SI.com reader. I plan on bringing some of that offbeat Hot Clicks approach to SI:AM, so don’t expect this to be a dry reading experience that bombards you with an overwhelming amount of dense information. Despite my New York–area upbringing and allegiance to favorite teams (especially the Yankees and Giants), I try my best to keep my East Coast bias out of my work. And my wealth of sports knowledge extends well beyond the Tristate area. I once won an episode of Sports Jeopardy!—but sorry, you can’t watch it, for reasons I wrote about in an SI story last year.

Feel free to send any questions or suggestions to reply@si.com (or reach out to me on Twitter).

